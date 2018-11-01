Grigor Dimitrov hires Andre Agassi as consultant

Grigor Dimitrov has hired Andre Agassi as a consultant to his team as he seeks to end a disappointing 2018 on a high note with an eye towards the 2019 season.

The Bulgarian's coach Dani Vallverdu announced the decision to add the eight-time Grand Slam champion to Dimitrov's team as the three-time major semifinalist competes at the Rolex Paris Masters.

Agassi previously coached world number one Novak Djokovic from last year's French Open until this March, when the duo agreed to mutually part ways.

Dimitrov describes Agassi as "amazing" after legend joins the fold

Speaking after a second-round defeat of Roberto Bautista Agut, Dimitrov hailed Agassi him: "[He's] amazing. I couldn't think of a better guy, sharing thoughts, feelings, emotions, on and off the court. I just believe that he has gone through so much overall with the ups and downs and all that."

He further added that "he's one of the only people that I feel I can really relate to and open up to." The Bulgarian also revealed the duo's plans for the future:

"Hopefully I can travel with Andre a bit more next year, and for sure we're going to try to spend a lot more time together in the upcoming weekends and months. Hopefully in the next couple of months we'll know more about how we're going to do our schedule."

Vallverdu hails Agassi influence as "positive"

Commenting on the hiring of the American, Vallverdu said "Agassi cannot be anything but positive. I've talked with Grigor for a while about adding something to the team who can help him play a more consistent game and be at the top more regularly."

The Frenchman continued that he feels Dimitrov's problem is "with his game and his personality, is to be solid all the time. Obviously, I've worked on this a lot myself, but my job as leader of the team is to find better solutions."

Dimitrov's season ended with a third-round loss to Marin Cilic in Paris. That result, combined with the Bulgarian not qualifying for the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals, where he is the defending champion, will see his ranking drop significantly.