Formula One returns to Italy for the Tuscan GP at Mugello, having to follow on from one of the most chaotic and exhilarating races in F1 History.

Last time out

Last time out we saw an unbelievable race, with Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly taking the race win, with the two other podium positions being taken up by Carlos Sainz and Racing Points' Lance Stroll. Lewis Hamilton made an error when entering a closed pitlane, resulting in a ten second stop and go penalty, which halted his race.

Following a large crash from the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, the race was red flagged in order to fix the damaged caused to the tyre barrier at Parabolica. During the restart, Gasly would take the lead of the race and would fend off the charging Sainz to secure his first every F1 win.

Track profile

The Mugello track is a 3.2 mile long course that has hosted other series of racing, such as Moto GP and different Sportscar races too, and is billed as one of Italy's classic circuits. The track itself goes with the flow of the Tuscan countryside, with one of the main overtaking areas being the 'rising right hander' leading off of the back straight.

The track itself, given the ever flowing nature, is going to make it interesting when it comes to overtaking, with wheel to wheel racing looking difficult.

What happened this week?

Mugello is set to be Ferrari's 1000 race in the sport, with the team donning special race suits and a revised livery for the entire weekend. Both race suit and livery feature a deeper red than the characteristic 'Ferrari Red' along side a '1000' written on the engine cover of the car.

The Tifosi-backed team had a nightmare start to the back to back Italian Gp's, with a double DNF in Monza, following a poor qualifying that saw neither car make it through to Q3.

More news coming out of the Ferrari camp in the days running up to the GP was surrounding the location of Sebastian Vettel come the 2021 season. At the start of the season it was announced that McLaren's Carlos Sainz would take the second driver spot at Ferrari, leaving Vettel out of a seat.

However, after months of speculation, it was announced that the German had signed for Aston Martin Racing, Racing Points predecessor.

As a result, Sergio Perez is set to be without a seat for 2021, however there is still time for the Mexican to be on the 2021 grid. Seats are still open at Red Bull, Alpha Tauri, Alfa Romeo and Haas, and with a talented driver such as Perez, he should be looking at all of those seats.

How and Where to watch

All sessions will be live on Sky Sport F1 throughout the weekend, with a full race replay on Channel 4.

Friday 11th September

FP1 - 10:00am - 11:30am

FP2 - 14:00pm - 15:30pm

Saturday 12th September

FP3 - 11:00am - 12:00pm

Qualifying - 14:00pm - 15:00pm

Sunday 13th September

Race -14:10pm