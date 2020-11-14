Max Verstappen leads the field in heavily rain-affected FP3 - Turkish GP

Verstappen shows class

Max Verstappen showed yet again his skill in adverse weather being over nine-tenths ahead of second-place man Charles Leclerc who is quietly confident of the usual tyre-overheating car that becomes the only car to be able to get some heat into their tyres.

Verstappen's teammate Alex Albon came through in third 1.5 seconds back from his teammate. Esteban Ocon and Lando Norris came to the forefront outpacing their more experienced teammates to P4 and P5.

Sebastian Vettel, the only man inside the top 10 to do 10+ laps, ended up 6 seconds behind Verstappen showing how unrepresentative the session is if qualifying even does take place.

Embed from Getty Images

Surviving, not driving

Sergio Perez was next on the list in P7 also seven seconds back showing how no one was willing to risk it in a very, very tricky session. The rest of the top 10 was filled by Valtteri Bottas ahead of Kevin Magnussen and Lance Stroll who was over eight seconds back from Verstappen.

Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz just missed on the top 10 in this session being the last men under a two minute lap time. Behind in P13 was Antonio Giovinazzi who was the second of three drivers on the track to do 10+ laps, but was nearly 14 seconds off the pace.

Shortly after were the last two Frenchmen of the field with Pierre Gasly finishing in front of Romain Grosjean who was 16 seconds off the back of Verstappen.

Embed from Getty Images

Not everyone risking it at all

Despite an hours worth of running still taking place and 20 drivers and cars in the field, only 17 set a time.

Kimi Raikkonen was the last driver to do 10+ laps displaying his experience on the track. Finishing ahead of Daniil Kvyat, the last to set a time, 21 seconds behind Verstappen.

Behind were George Russell and Nicholas Latifi who both only completed 1 lap for Williams without setting a time ahead of Lewis Hamilton who set three laps throughout the session.