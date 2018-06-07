French Open 2018: Halep powers past Muguruza to third French Open final

Simona Halep just had the look of a champion on court, her whole demeanour was very calm as she out-powered Garbine Muguruza with next to no errors to reach the French Open final.
Halep's route to the final hasn't been all plain sailing with a set dropped against Alison Riske in round one a difficult quarter final match against Angelique Kerber.
After today's spectacular performance from Halep she will await the winner between of all the all American contest between Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens.
Perfect start for Halep
Tennis fans around the world are all wanting Simona Halep through and finally win a grand slam, and it was a perfect start for the Romanian with a break on Muguruza's serve in the first game to 30 and a successful defence of her own service game.
With just 15 minutes passed Halep was 3-0 up against former French Open champion Garbine Muguruza, the perfect start which the Romanian could only dream of.
The set was shortly wrapped after 6-1 with momentum all going Halep's way and looking like it would be a one-sided semi final affair.
Power shifts the way of Muguruza
With a lightening quick first set which went the way of Simona Halep (6-1), Muguruza quickly changed the role of command with a break on Halep's serve at 1-1 and a hard fought service hold to remain 3-1 up.
The power change did not last long for though with Halep breaking back to level it up at 4-4, the unforced errors proving costly for Muguruza.
At 4-4 it was a crucial game for both players, Halep would be the one coming out on top saving 3 break points on her serve.
The next game was very routinely for Halep with her winning the game to love, overall winning the match 6-1, 6-4.