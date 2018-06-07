French Open 2018: Halep powers past Muguruza to third French Open final

​​Simona Halep just had the look of a champion on court, her whole demeanour was very calm as she out-powered Garbine Muguruza with next to no errors to reach the French Open final.

Halep's route to the final hasn't been all plain sailing with a set dropped against Alison Riske in round one a difficult quarter final match against Angelique Kerber.

​After today's spectacular performance from Halep she will await the winner between of all the all American contest between Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens​.​

Perfect start for Halep

Tennis fans around the world are all wanting ​Simona Halep ​through and finally win a grand slam, and it was a perfect start for the Romanian with a break on Muguruza's serve in the first game to 30 and a successful defence of her own service game.

With just 15 minutes passed ​Halep​ was 3-0 up against former French Open champion Garbine Muguruza, ​the perfect start which the Romanian could only dream of.

The set was shortly wrapped after 6-1 with momentum all going Halep's way and looking like it would be a one-sided semi final affair.

Power shifts the way of Muguruza

With a lightening quick first set which went the way of Simona Halep (6-1), Muguruza quickly changed the role of command with a break on Halep's serve at 1-1 and a hard fought service hold to remain 3-1 up.

The power change did not last long for though with Halep breaking back to level it up at 4-4, ​the unforced errors proving costly for Muguruza.

​​At 4-4 it was a crucial game for both players, Halep would be the one coming out on top saving 3 break points on her serve.

The next game was very routinely for Halep with her winning the game to love, overall winning the match 6-1, 6-4.