Wimbledon 2018: Serena Williams into last eight with little trouble

Serena Williams marched into another Wimbledon quarter-final with a straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, win over Evgeniya Rodina.

The added weight of pressure and expectation would be added to Serena this year with the American being gifted a relatively easy draw and the allocation of a 25th seed spot.

Williams opponent, Rodina, had fought her way to get into the second week of Wimbledon seeing off the highly rated young American player Madison Keys.

Williams managed to break Rodina's serve early on, you could just sense that it would be a masterclass performance from Serena and that Rodina's previous long matches in the earlier rounds would take a toll on her body.

Rodina did manage to hold serve to set the score to 3-1 and again later on in the set held to make it 4-2 but Serena was just too powerful and knew where to hit the ball to hurt the Russian.

The stat at the end of the set which showed Serena had hit 17 winners compared to Rodina's three just speaks for itself.

Williams unrelenting

The second set was a mirror reflection of the 1st with Rodina again losing serve early on in the second game and Serena contesting most of the rallies.

You could sense Rodina was playing more positive tennis however and pushing the former Wimbledon champion a bit, but it was just a step up in quality too much for the Russain.

In the end it was a convincing 6-2 6-2 win for Williams who will overall be happy with performance to get the match done in just over an hour but will need to stop being so eratic and cut down on the unforced errors with players like Angelique Kerber who would punish her.