2018 Wimbledon: Serena Williams wants to "get back to where I was" following Rodina win

2018 Wimbledon has seen the return of Serena Williams and the 23-time Grand Slam champion continued her quest for an eighth title at the All-England Club, knocking out fellow mother Evgeniya Rodina, 6-2, 6-2 on Center Court to reach the quarterfinals.

Williams calls herself "a perfectionist" following latest win

"I'm a perfectionist," she said in her off-court interview. "I always find something wrong. I thought it was a good scoreline, but it was tougher than the score, to be honest.

"She can really hit the ball well, and that's why she got so far. It was an interesting match, to say the least".

Williams went on to add: "There's a lot to improve on. This is only my fourth tournament back. I would hope there's a lot to continue to improve on. There is. I feel like I'm getting to where I want to be.

"For me, there's so much farther I want to go to get back where I was, and hopefully go beyond that."

"Women are empowering each other"

Six mothers began in the draw and Rodina and Williams were the last two standing, the first-ever match between two moms in Grand Slam history. It only took the seven-time champion 64 minutes to reach her 13th Wimbledon quarterfinal.

"It's great. I knew that we were both moms. I'm not sure how often that's happened, if ever. It's cool that you can be a mom, play tennis, be great, and be in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon," Williams said.

"You can be a working mom if that's what you choose. Stay-at-homes moms, dads, parents have full-time jobs too! My mom raised five kids; I don't know how that's even possible because I'm struggling with one!

"Either way, women are empowering each other."

Giorgi next for seven-time Wimbledon champion

The Italian is making her first career major quarterfinal appearance and Williams is aware of the talent Giorgi possesses.

The Tennis legend complimented her opponent, saying: "I played her a couple times. She has a very powerful game. To be so small, she brings so much power and energy on the court. She's very aggressive. She does well on grass.

"I do follow women's tennis. Of course, I support women's tennis. I support women's sports. I follow so much of it. I think it's super exciting. I watch her play a lot. It's good to kind of know someone.

She concluded: "A lot of the players I've played this tournament, I don't think I've played them before. I don't think so. It will be good. I kind of know her game. Look forward to it."