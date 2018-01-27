Roger Federer vs. Marin Cilic: Live Stream Score Commentary in Australian Open Men's Singles Final 2018

"I think I've done everything pretty well," he added. "I just hope I'm going to have a good start to the match. I hope I can mix up my game. I hope I can start serving well from the get-go, not get into too much trouble early. I hope I can read his serve and all these things. I'm just pleased that actually my game has been good from the very beginning of the tournament."

At 36 years of age, Federer’s tennis is looking better than ever. His achievements have been put into context by the recent injuries to Nadal, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, however the Swiss doesn’t appear to have any fitness issues ahead of the final. "I'm happy I'm still around, still healthy, still playing good, give myself chances, playing the best,” said Federer after reaching the final.

"I'm playing much, much more aggressive. I'm feeling that I am, for most of the shots, hitting them really, really good. From the return, moving, forehand, backhand, serving, I think everything is in good, solid spot. I'm feeling really excited about the final."

(Photo: Clive Brunskill / Getty)

"I'm feeling really, really good physically," said Cilic, after his semi-final victory over Britain’s Kyle Edmund. "I'm not looking at it as a revenge. I mean, it was on me that I couldn't give my best in Wimbledon. And that happens.”

Federer has won eight of his nine matches against Cilic, including their last meeting which came at the Nitto ATP Finals in November. Cilic did, though, record a memorable victory over the Swiss on his way at the US Open in 2014, before going on to lift the title. Cilic prevailed 6-3 6-4 6-4 at Flushing Meadows that day, with a brilliant display of big serving and powerful groundstrokes. The pair have never met in Australia.

The Croat will hope for a different outcome than when he faced Federer in the Wimbledon final six months ago. Cilic was hampered by injury and broke down in tears as Federer claimed his eighth title at SW19 with a comfortable straight-set victory. It is the only time that the pair have met in a major final.

( (Photo: Visionhaus / Getty

In contrast, Cilic has spent 17 hours and three minutes on court to reach the final, including a five-set triumph over Nadal, when the Spaniard retired with a thigh injury. The Croat does have one major to his name, after winning the US Open back in 2014, however this is his first final Down Under. Whatever the result, Cilic will move up to a career-high ranking of three in the world when the standings are updated on Monday.

Twelve months on from his incredible victory over Rafael Nadal in last year’s final, Federer is bidding to become the first male singles player to win 20 major singles titles. The Swiss couldn’t have wished for an easier route through to his seventh Australian Open final and the number two seed is still yet to drop a set at this year’s event. Federer has spent just 10 hours and 50 minutes on court in his six matches this fortnight, while he also received an early finish in his last match when semi-final opponent Hyeon Chung retired.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live coverage of the 2018 Australian Open men’s singles final between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic. I'm Joseph Nicholson and I will be guiding through this mornings - what we hope is able to live up to Saturday's epic Women's final. The players are due on court at 8:30am (UK time), so stick around for live game by game updates and match analysis from Melbourne Park.