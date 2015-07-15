Western Division Dominates Home Run Derby; Altoona's Dan Gamache Wins It

The Western Division All-Stars brought their power-hitters to the Eastern League Home Run Derby Wednesday evening at Hadlock Field, home of the Portland Sea Dogs. Four of the top five finishers were from Western Division squads, and both the winner, Dan Gamache of the Altoona Curve, and the runner-up, Ricky Oropesa of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, were from the Western Division All-Star team. The top Eastern Division finisher was third-place: the Trenton Thunder’s Gary Sanchez, the prized catching prospect of the New York Yankees.

The Derby started with Rossmel Perez of the Bowie Baysox smacking three home runs, which was enough to earn a berth in the semi-finals. Perez had hit just one regular-season home run. Portland’s Jantzen Witte failed to hit a dinger, one of three contestants to do so. Gamache followed, pulling three home runs into right field. His three blasts were enough to advance to the second round. Brock Stassi of the Reading Phillies followed, but, despite one line drive that hit the top of the right field wall, could not manage a single home run.

The Akron Rubberducks’ contestant, Anthony Gallas, totaled a respectable two home runs, but due to tiebreakers, he would not advance. KC Hobson of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats slapped one round-tripper early but no more, garnering seventh place overall in the derby.

Ricky Oropesa followed and was easily the most dominating contestant in the first round. He led the field with four first-round blasts including two that left Hadlock Field entirely. Sanchez hit two monster shots, and because he had more home runs than both Gallas and the next contestant, Erie Seawolves’ Dean Green, who also hit two home runs, he advanced to the semi-finals. Sanchez's first shot, which slammed off of the Dunkin Donuts' video board displaying his photo about 400 feet out, was one of the longest of the Derby.

Eastern League home run leader Josh Rodriguez suffered a surprising early exit. The Binghamton Mets contestant became the third competitor to put a goose-egg on the board, and he failed to advance.

The derby sped along as contestants were allowed just five outs per round after getting ten in the first round. Sanchez hit one home run, which was better than Perez’s goose-egg, but he was overcome by both Gamache and Oropesa, who both smashed two dingers. Oropesa had another blast that left Hadlock Field in the second round.

Gamache homered to begin his final round campaign but followed with two straight outs. He rebounded to become the only contestant with consecutive home runs, hooking three straight blasts into right field. His four home runs were enough to edge Oropesa, who blasted two long home runs but ended the Derby with three consecutive outs.