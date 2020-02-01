México vs Dominican Republic: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Serie del Caribe 2020 (0-0)
Photo: VAVEL

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tomateros vs Toros match.

 

How to watch Tomateros vs Toros Live TV and Stream

The match will be broadcast on ESPN Deportes.

The Tomateros vs Toros can be tuned from the live LMP streams. If you want to watch the game live on the internet, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

México Starting Pitcher

Manny Bañuelos | LHP | 23 SO |3.15 ERA

 

The person responsible for starting the cherry trail at the LMP will be Big Leaguer Bañuelos. He had a solid postseason in four games that he participated in despite not winning. He will have to be cautious against a team from the Dominican Republic that has a lot of power with the bat.

 

Toros del Este starting pitcher

Yunesky Maya | RHP | 3.50 ERA | 19 SO

 

The Cuban pitcher will be the one with the amendment to open the Caribbean series for the Bulls. He came to the team as a reinforcement in the final and showed his great quality by winning in one of his two openings. The key will be his control on the pitches in a dangerous lineup presented by Mexico.

How do the Toros get to the Caribbean Series?

Four days ago, the Dominican Republic team won another title for their showcases. In eight games they were crowned against the Tigres de Licey by a score of (7-1). This is the third title in history for the team coached by Lino Rivera.
Photo: Los Jaiberos
How does Tomateros arrive at the Serie del Caribe?

The guindas with their twelfth title in the bag will seek to win the tenth Caribbean Series for Mexico. They maintain the base of their Roster for the Caribbean contest, with the exception of the sensitive loss of Efrén Navarro. With reinforcements from most of the teams that were in the playoffs, Tomateros will try to start on the right foot.
Photo: LMP
The Tomateros de Culiacán vs Toros del Este game will be played at the Hiram Bithorn, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The first pitch is scheduled at 1:30 pm ET.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Serie del Caribe game: Tomateros de Culiacán vs Toros del Este! My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

 

