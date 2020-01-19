Cañeros de Los Mochis vs Tomateros de Culiacán: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch LMP 2020

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cañeros de Los Mochis vs Tomateros de Culiacán semi final round.

Great duel of startings
For Los Mochis, Vidal Nuño will go up to the hill at the beginning of the game.

On the other side, Anthony Vasquez will open for Culiacán.

Securing a new champion

It took the Cañeros seven games, but they were able to eliminate the champion Charros de Jalisco in the previous round.

Deer Hunting

In their first postseason series, it took the five games for Tomateros to eliminate the Venados de Mazatlan.

Tomateros showed their explosive attack
In game number five of the series, Culiacán showed its strength at Los Mochis' home by winning by a slate of 10-4.

Can the Tomateros repeat that good performance on the offense?

Los Mochis wants to live another day

The Cañeros have everything against them, but their mission is to win as visitors to force the series into a seventh game.

Culiacán seeks its pass tonight

With a 3-2 lead in the series, the Tomateros want to win tonight's game to secure its place in the Grand Final.

Key player Tomateros
The Cañeros defense will have to pay special attention to Rico Noel.

The outfielder is not only a great hitter, but he is also quite skilled at stealing bases.

Key player Cañeros
Esteban 'Pony' Quiroz has been the best weapon on the attack for Los Mochis.

His five home runs in the postseason make him a big threat to any defense.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019-2020 LMP season semi final round game: Cañeros de Los Mochis vs Tomateros de Culiacán!

