Game 3: Tomateros Culiacán vs Venados Mazatlán Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch LMP Final 2020

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tomateros de Culiacán vs Venados de Mazatlán game.
Juan Pablo Oramas | LHP | 1.93 ERA
This will be the third time Oramas has left from La Lomita. The native of Villahermosa, Tabasco, and former major league, will use his power to achieve the first victory of the final series.
Opening pitcher Tomateros de Culiacan
Anthony Vasquez | LHP | 4.44 ERA
The experienced pitcher will open the game. So far this season, he has thrown 24.1 innings and recorded two wins and the same number of losses.
How does Venados arrive at Game 3?
The big shot of Mazatlan's rotation, Mitch Lively, came out with the loss in the previous game.
In the fourth inning, the Venados went ahead on the board, when Issmael Salas scored a double to immediately score another double, this one connected by Chris Roberson, although they were not able to maintain the advantage during the rest of the game.
How does Tomateros arrive at Game 3?
The Culiacán team hit again in the Final Series. With a spectacular night of Sebastian Elizalde and Joey Meneses, they led the Guindas to their second win. Ryan Kelly was the winning pitcher in Game 2, while Alberto Baldonado got the save.
First-pitch time
This Tomateros vs Venados Game 3 will be played at the Teodoro Mariscal, in Mazatlán. The first pitch is scheduled at 8pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the LMP Final Game 3: Tomateros de Culiacán vs Venados de Mazatlán! My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game.
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.