Game 6: Venados de Mazatlán vs Tomateros de Culiacán Live and How to Watch TV Online on Final LMP 2020

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Venados de Mazatlán vs Tomateros de Culiacán final series.
On the Mazatlán's side, Mitch Lively will climb the hill to start game six.
On the other side, Zack Dodson will be in charge of doing the initial work for Culiacan.
In the first post-season round, the Venados defeated Naranjeros de Hermosillo in six games.
For the semifinals, Mazatlán turned the series around against Yaquis of Ciudad Obregón in a seventh game.
In the first playoff, Culiacán eliminated the Águilas de Mexicali in five games. Then, in the semifinals, the series had to go to a seventh game for the Tomateros to defeat Cañeros de los Mochis.
The last game played at the Teodoro Mariscal Stadium was very even from start to finish.
It was Culiacán the team that was able to win 3 - 2 in extra innings.
The Culichi team has the advantage of closing the series at home. The unconditional support of their fans must be a very important factor for the Tomateros to win their 12th championship.
The Venados are on the verge of a knockout, as another defeat would mean losing the final for good.
However, Juan José Pacho's team was already in this situation during the semi-finals, when they managed to eliminate the Yaquis de Ciudad Obregón after going down 1 - 4 in the series.
The Venados managed to tie the series after going down for two games. However, the Tomateros regained the lead in game five.
With a 3 - 2 record in the final, the Culichi team is looking to win the sixth duel to leave the people of Mazatlán without hope.
Benjamin Gil's team took the regular season home run champion Dariel Alvarez as a backup for this series.
The power at bat of the Cuban can turn a game upside down in a second. In fact, it was Álvarez who scored the run that Culiacán used to defeat Los Mochis in the last game of the semifinal.
Chris Roberson is a very complete weapon on the offense for Mazatlan.
The outfielder can hit, steal bases bat in runs, so Tomateros will have to pay special attention to him.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019-2020 LMP season semi final round sixth game: Venados de Mazatlán vs Tomateros de Culiacán!