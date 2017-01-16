Kurt Angle to be inducted into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame

It's true, it's damn true! Today WWE have announced that Kurt Angle will be inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2017, an honor that the Olympic gold medalist is truly deserving of, which will see Angle return home to the company for the first time in over 10 years.

A well deserved induction

Angle left WWE in 2006 after a seven-year run with the company where he made an incredible impact on the business, putting on classic matches with the likes of Brock Lesnar, Eddie Guerrero, and Chris Benoit that have all gone down in history. The Olympian finished his time with an incredible list of honors including; four WWE Championships, one World Heavyweight Championship, the WCW United States Championship, Hardcore, Intercontinental, and World Tag Team Championships, as well as winning the 2000 King of the Ring and an incredibly entertaining run as the SmackDown general manager.

Whilst all of those accolades make for impressive reading it is not just the title runs that made Angle one of the greatest of all time. Joining the WWE following the success of his Olympic career, Angle brought a completely new style to the company, with a mat based and technical style that wowed audiences around the world. Angle took to the main event scene with ease and showed he could work in the professional wrestling world just as well as he did in the amateur as he proved he could entertain just as well as he could wrestle.

Angle was incredible on the microphone and never took himself too seriously, whether giving a passionate promo or acting in a comedy skit he was involved in some of the greatest segments in history with many fans fondly remembering the comedic moments between himself and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The announcement is huge news for wrestling fans who have been desperate to see Angle return to the company in some capacity and is a major coup for this year's Hall of Fame ceremony. Angle revealed that his new contract with WWE runs until WrestleMania weekend but did state that no decisions have been made about him returning to the ring for one more match and the current plan is to just focus on the induction.

However, with both parties now happily working together again and the WWE Universe all talking about the Olympic hero, putting him in the ring for one final match would be a huge moment.