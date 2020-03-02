Lakers to work out Waiters and Smith

When Troy Daniels got waived by the Lakers, it opened up an opportunity for several free agents to join a championship contender team.

Daniels departure from LA opened a roster spot, and Frank Vogel's squad intends to sign another player in order to improve his teams' depth.

It has been reported that the Lakers plan to bring in Dion Waiters and JR Smith for a workout at the teams' practice facility in El Segundo, California.

Waiters played in three games with the Heat earlier in the season, but the veteran got traded to the Grizzlies in Andre Iguodala's deal and then got waived.

On the other hand, Smith has not played in the league since last season. Smith teamed with James in Cleveland from 2014-18 and proved to be a critical piece for the Cavaliers in their run to the NBA Finals each of those seasons.

Both veteran players are scoring playmakers, who can bring up the scoring from the second unit for the Lakers.