McRae claimed by the Pistons

Jordan McRae, who agreed to a contract buyout by the Denver Nuggets, has been claimed by the Detroit Pistons and will be with them for the remaining of the season.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, the Suns hoped to be able to land McRae, but since the Pistons record is worse, Detroit was able to be higher on waiver list.

McRae, a second round pick from the 2014 NBA Draft, will play for his fifth different organization since his arrival to the league. His path hasn't been easy, having to play overseas for a couple of years so as in the G-League.

The 28yo has played 33 games this season, averaging 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Jordan McRae is expected to play solid minutes for Detroit in the coming games, considering Derrick Rose will be out at least two weeks with an ankle injury.