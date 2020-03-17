Four Nets test positive to COVID-19

The Coronavirus keeps spreading around the league, and after Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood tested positive to COVID-19, it has been reported four Brooklyn Nets players have also tested positive.

Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN reported the news but did not give specific names regarding who has the virus. One of the four is exhibiting symptoms while the other three are asymptomatic.

Organization revealed they are notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and the entire Brooklyn roster has been told to remain isolated.

Nets played the Lakers Tuesday night before the season was cancelled and were set to play the Warriors in a fanless game on Thursday.

The team released and official statement regarding the situation.

The Nets announce that four players tested positive for COVID-19 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 17, 2020

Full Nets roster:

Kevin Durant / Kyrie Irving / DeAndre Jordan / Spencer Dinwiddie / Caris LeVert / Taurean Prince / Jarrett Allen / Joe Harris / Garrett Temple / Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot / Rodions Kurucs / Wilson Chandler / Džanan Musa / Theo Pinson / Nicolas Claxton / Chris Chiozza / Jeremiah Martin