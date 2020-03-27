European sensation declares for the NBA Draft 

French Point Guard Killian Hayes from the Bundesliga's Ratiopharm Ulm, has submitted paperwork to the league office to make himself eligible for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Hayes is the the No. 10 prospect in the ESPN Top 100.

"I am officially declaring for the NBA draft," Hayes told ESPN. "I have sent in paperwork to the league office and I'm very excited."

The 18 year-old is averaging 12.0 points and 5.6 assists per game. He's shooting 59% from inside the arc in the Bundesliga and EuroLeague.

Hayes was named MVP of the French U18 league and Jordan Brand Classic international game in New York. He was also named all-tournament team at the FIBA U17 World Cup.

The Frenchman is projected to be a top 5 pick in the coming draft.

With LaMelo Ball, Devin Vassell, Tre Jones, Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton, and now Killian Hayes declaring for the draft, this has to be one of the most stacked point guard classes in a while.