Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: Disclosure/Cavs

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
4:00 AMan hour ago

Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
3:55 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Giannis Antetokounmpo!

"I never try to disrespect anyone, in any shape or form," Antetokounmpo told reporters afterward. "I feel like today was just an unfortunate event that happened."

"At the end of the day, people are going to make things look the way they want to," Antetokounmpo told reporters.  the end? I didn't want to. Only I tried it, I think I pushed it and it got stuck and fell. But people will make it look the way they want. "I know what happened.   cameras all over the court. We can show the whole incident of people coming up and catching the ball, people getting in my face. I don’t want to get into all that stuff."

"I don’t know if I should apologize because I don’t feel like I did anything wrong, except that the ladder just fell down.   It's my right to work on my skills after a horrible free throw night. I think anyone in my position who had a night like I did would go out and work on their free throws.''

3:50 AM2 hours ago

Likely Milwaukee Bucks!

PG - Jevon Carter

SG - Jordan Nwora

SF - MarJon Beaichamp

PF - Giannis Antetokounmpo

C - Brook Lopez.

3:45 AM2 hours ago

How do the Milwaukee Bucks arrive?

The Milwaukee Bucks have a positive campaign of 12 wins and five losses, but lost in the last game to the Chicago Bulls playing in front of their fans. Today, the Bucks have the second best campaign in the Eastern Conference, second only to the Boston Celtics.
3:40 AM2 hours ago

Open quotes!

“You?   the vibe in the locker room, it's     understand how not to get tense during a five-game losing streak.    just 5 out of 5 basketball. It's gonna be alright.''

“ "You have to give Cleveland credit. They played well," said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.“It didn't look like we had much juice and pop tonight.  We're not making excuses for anything. We just couldn't make those extra efforts at either end of the court and they really capitalized on it all.''

“It was a good old spanking,” said point guard Max Strus.“ you just pick it up and move on. They just made good plays and did some things we hadn't seen yet.”

3:35 AM2 hours ago

Probable Cleveland Cavaliers!

PG - Darius Garland

SG - Donovan Mitchell

SF - Caris LeVert

PF - Jarett Allen

C - Evan Mobley.


 

3:30 AM2 hours ago

How do the Cleveland Cavaliers arrive?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a positive campaign of 12 wins and six losses. The team arrives for the confrontation with four straight victories, the last one against the Portland Trail Blazers by 114 to 96.
3:25 AM2 hours ago

NBA!

Photo: Disclosure/NBA
Photo: Disclosure/NBA
3:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Fiserv Forum

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks game will be played at Fiserv Forumr, with a capacity of 17,500 people.
3:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo