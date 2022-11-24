Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Score Here
Speak up, Giannis Antetokounmpo!
"At the end of the day, people are going to make things look the way they want to," Antetokounmpo told reporters. the end? I didn't want to. Only I tried it, I think I pushed it and it got stuck and fell. But people will make it look the way they want. "I know what happened. cameras all over the court. We can show the whole incident of people coming up and catching the ball, people getting in my face. I don’t want to get into all that stuff."
"I don’t know if I should apologize because I don’t feel like I did anything wrong, except that the ladder just fell down. It's my right to work on my skills after a horrible free throw night. I think anyone in my position who had a night like I did would go out and work on their free throws.''
Likely Milwaukee Bucks!
SG - Jordan Nwora
SF - MarJon Beaichamp
PF - Giannis Antetokounmpo
C - Brook Lopez.
How do the Milwaukee Bucks arrive?
Open quotes!
“ "You have to give Cleveland credit. They played well," said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.“It didn't look like we had much juice and pop tonight. We're not making excuses for anything. We just couldn't make those extra efforts at either end of the court and they really capitalized on it all.''
“It was a good old spanking,” said point guard Max Strus.“ you just pick it up and move on. They just made good plays and did some things we hadn't seen yet.”
Probable Cleveland Cavaliers!
SG - Donovan Mitchell
SF - Caris LeVert
PF - Jarett Allen
C - Evan Mobley.