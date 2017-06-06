Portland Thorns FC's Lindsey Horan named NWSL Player of the Week

Eight weeks have passed in the 2017 NWSL regular season and Portland Thorns FC has their first NWSL Player of the Week. Lindsey Horan has been named Player of the Week for the first time in her career. She is also the first Thorns player to be awarded this year and the 12th time in their history.

Horan, 23, scored two goals in her team’s 2-0 win over Sky Blue FC this past weekend. These were also the first two goals of the year for her. The first goal, which was named Goal of the Week, came in the 20th minute. Teammate Nadia Nadim sent in a long free kick into the Sky Blue penalty area and Horan dove for the ball and was able to head it to the far post to give the Thorns and early 1-0 lead.

Three minutes before halftime, she struck again. This time, a cross was sent in by Meghan Klingenberg and Horan was able to hammer it home with her right-footed strike. She finished the game with four shots with two of those being on target. She completed 71.8% of her passes and had 53 touches in the game.