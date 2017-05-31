Sydney Leroux named NWSL Player of the Week for Week 7

Sydney Leroux was in good form for FC Kansas City | Source: nwslssoccer.com

Week 7 of the National Women's Soccer League has gone into the history books and out of the players selected for their outstanding performances this weekend, NWSL Player of the Week honours went to Sydney Leroux of FC Kansas City.

Leroux's two goals enough to give her the POTW award

In FC Kansas City's 3-2 win over the Washington Spirit, Leroux's two goals helped her team over the line and pick up three valuable points at home. Leroux's first goal came in the ninth minute after she outpaced her defender and finished well past Stephanie Labbé in Washington's goal. Her second goal came in the 27th minute when she got to a loose ball first and fired past a helpless Labbé once again to put FCKC 2-1 up in the first half. FC Kansas City would go on to get the game-winner through Becky Sauerbrunn but it was Leroux's first half performance that gave the home side the edge and ultimately the win to push them into sixth place overall in the standings.

Leroux's two goals in FCKC's second consecutive win of the season see her reach three goals for the season and she has also got one assist. The forward has also now reached 20 goals and has become the the 14th player to do so in the NWSL. After missing out on the 2016 season, Leroux seems to be back at her very best and has earned a recall to the USWNT due to her performances so far this season. FCKC will need Leroux to keep scoring, especially after losing Amy Rodriguez to a season-ending injury if they hope to make the NWSL playoffs this year after missing out last season.

