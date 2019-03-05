Reign FC 2019 Preseason Roster

Reign FC will be set to start their new season with 38 players announced for their preseason roster. 22 of those players are already signed to full-time contracts while ten players are non-roster invitees.

The Reign will play their first preseason match on March 16th against the University of California - Los Angeles at the SilverLakes Complex in Norco, California, and end on April 15th against the University of Washington at Husky Soccer Stadium in Seattle, Washington.

No surprises named in the roster

Most of Reign FC's senior players will all be back in time for the start of the preseason. The only player unavailable will be Jess Fishlock who is currently on load to Olympique Lyonnais until the summer. The rest of the roster has any familiar names and all of those names are expected to be on the final roster for the 2019 National Women's Soccer League season once it is announced.

As the Reign did not have any draft picks this year, many of the non-roster invitees are players who have been involved with the Reign before in previous season under amateur contracts or were undrafted at this year's draft.

Megan Rapinoe will be returning to star for the Reign this season | source: nwslsoccer.com

The Reign have also added to their technical staff

As the Reign head into a new season, they have added to their technical staff. Former Reign FC player Steph Cox will be an assistant coach for the team and Ljupco Kmetovski-Rakush will come in as the goalkeeping coach for the club going forward.

Vladko Andonovski will continue on as the head for for the Reign and Sam Laity, who has been with the team since its inauguration, returns as an assistant coach. Other returning staff members are assistant coach Milan Ivanovic, Director of High performance Nick Leman, trainer David Beauchene and equipment manager Alyssa Delsanter.

Full 38-player roster

Goalkeepers: Michelle Betos, Kori Butterfield (NRI), Kelsey Dossey (NRI), Scout Watson (NRI), Lydia Williams (NYR).

Defenders: Lauren Barnes, Steph Catley (NYR / INT), Celia JiménezDelgado (NYR / INT), Siobhan McDonough (NRI), Kristen McNabb, Theresa Nielsen (NYR / INT), Megan Oyster, Christen Westphal.

Midfielders: Morgan Andrews, Jess Fishlock (NYR – ON LOAN), Elise Kellond-Knight (NYR / INT), Allie Long (FED), Morgan Proffitt, Rumi Utsugi (NYR / INT), Beverly Yanez, Sakky Yoshida (NRI).

Forwards: Bethany Balcer (NRI), Jorian Baucom (NRI), Kiersten Dallstream (NRI), Shea Groom, Darian Jenkins, Jaycie Johnson, Emma Kete (NRI), Summer Mason (NRI), Megan Rapinoe (FED / NYR), Jasmyne Spencer, Jodi Taylor (NYR).

International Slot (INT)

Non-Roster Invitee (NRI)

U.S. Soccer Federation Player (FED)

Not Yet Reported to Camp (NYR)