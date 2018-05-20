Milos Raonic withdraws from the French Open

Canadian number two and former Grand Slam finalist Milos Raonic has officially withdrawn from the French Open. The Canadian dealt with injuries throughout the 2017 season and returned in 2018 with some rust before finding some form in the last couple of months which included a semifinal showing in Indian Wells and a quarterfinal showing in Miami. His last clay court match this season will have taken place in Madrid, losing to countryman Denis Shapovalov, in what many saw as a passing of the torch in Canadian tennis.

Raonic in action during the French Open last year (Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

Raonic's Post On Twitter

The Canadian took to social media to update his Roland Garros status. "It is with a heavy heart that I am withdrawing from @rolandgarros. I have many great memories there, but I know I need to continue working hard to put myself in the best position when I step out on the court. Thank you all for your support and see you soon on the grass."

Beneficiaries And Questionable Players

The biggest beneficiary to the Raonic withdrawal as it stands is Gilles Muller. With the Canadian being the first withdrawal outside of Roger Federer who made it known he would not play on clay this year, the Luxemburger will now move into the 32nd seed now, avoiding any other seeded player until the third round if he gets there.

This means Fernando Verdasco and Albert Ramos-Viñolas will be next in line to get seeded should there be more withdrawals. As it stands, there are some seeded players whose French Open is in doubt. Juan Martin del Potro suffered an injury during the Italian Open.

Hyeon Chung withdrew from this week's tournament in Rome while Andrey Rublev hasn't played since Monte Carlo. Nick Kyrgios has not played in singles competition since Houston but is set to play doubles this coming week in Lyon.