Daria Kasatkina will be delighted with how she escaped from the brink today | Photo: Jimmie48 Tennis Photography

WTA

WTA Wuhan: Daria Kasatkina survives huge scare against risin...

French Open: Rafael Nadal through after rain-interrupted first round clash

French Open: Rafael Nadal through after rain-interrupted first round clash

In a match spread over two days, Nadal did not always find things easy against lucky loser Simone Bolelli, who had four set points in the third set tiebreaker, though the Spaniard proved too strong at the big moments and reached the second round.

oliver-dickson-jefford
Oliver Dickson Jefford

World number one and heavy French Open favorite Rafael Nadal finally came through a drawn-out first round encounter against Italian lucky loser Simone Bolelli on Tuesday, with the Spaniard coming from a break down and saving four set points on the resumption of match today to reach the second round.

In a match that started last night, Nadal had not found things too comfortable against Bolelli, who replaced Alexandr Dolgopolov after the Ukrainian pulled out, though broke to seal the first set and then came from a break down to seal the second. However, Bolelli was a break up in the third last night before rain halted play, and though he quickly lost that advantage, pushed the ten-time champion hard, with the top seed eventually prevailing 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(8) on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Rafael Nadal in action earlier today, as he started his quest for an 11th title in Paris (Getty/Matthew Stockman)
Rafael Nadal in action earlier today, as he started his quest for an 11th title in Paris (Getty/Matthew Stockman)

Heavy favorite Nadal pulls through opening round encounter

Unsurprisingly, Nadal once again comes into Paris as the heavy favorite to win what would be a staggering 11th title at Roland Garros, and though he was not quite at his best either last night or this afternoon, he will likely still be satisfied after beating a surprisingly resilient opponent.

Bolelli proved slightly troublesome for Nadal last night, saving three break points early in the opening set and not handing many opportunities to the Spaniard after that, though could not threaten on his opponents serve, and Nadal raised his level to break at 5-4 and take the first set. Surprisingly, Nadal found himself a break down early on in the second, as the Italian impressively took a 3-1 lead, though he could not maintain his level, and five straight games for the world number one saw him take a decisive two set lead. However, he once again found himself trailing in the third set, with Bolelli 3-0 up before rain ended play for today.

Simone Bolelli provided a bigger test to Nadal than many would have fought, though ultimately lost (Getty/Xin Li)
Simone Bolelli provided a bigger test to Nadal than many would have fought, though ultimately lost (Getty/Xin Li)

When play started again this afternoon, Bolelli got off to an incredibly poor start, making multiple errors as Nadal evened up proceedings in the third. However, Nadal was unable to run away with proceedings, and would have found himself 3-5 down had he not saved four break points. Despite a poor start to the day, Bolelli resisted any pressure he faced on his own serve, and was able to force a tiebreak with Nadal unable to make any further progress. The Italian dominated the early stages of the breaker, with a minibreak seeing him have three set points at 6-3 up, and other at 7-6, though some superb tennis saw Nadal claw his way back in, and he converted a third match point to progress almost twenty hours after the first point of the match.

The result was closer than many expected, with Bolelli deserving of a lot of credit for testing Nadal like he did, though overall it was a solid performance by the defending champion, hitting 30 winners and 25 unforced errors in just under three hours of action. He faces Argentinian Guido Pella next.

VAVEL Logo

Tennis News

ATP Weekly Update: Big names shine in exhibition and main tour play

3 days ago

WTA Wuhan: Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open preview

5 days ago

ATP Weekly Update week 37: France to go for back-to-back Davis Cup title against Croatia

9 days ago

Maria Sharapova to miss the rest of the 2018 season

9 days ago

Davis Cup: Cameron Norrie obliterates Uzbekistan's Sanjay Fayziev to secure seeding for Great Britain

11 days ago

Davis Cup: Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot restore Great Britain's advantage in clash with Uzbekistan

12 days ago

Davis Cup: Uzbekistan's Jurabek Karimov stuns Cameron Norrie to level the tie with Great Britain

13 days ago

Davis Cup: Dan Evans claims scalp for Great Britain over Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin

13 days ago

Davis Cup Great Britain vs. Uzbekistan preview: Cameron Norrie to spearhead Great Britain against confident Denis Istomin

14 days ago

Great Britain's Davis Cup captain Leon Smith urges tournaments to give more clarity to players over coaching rule

14 days ago

Naomi Osaka set to sign record-breaking Adidas deal

15 days ago