Daria Kasatkina will be delighted with how she escaped from the brink today | Photo: Jimmie48 Tennis Photography

WTA

WTA Wuhan: Daria Kasatkina survives huge scare against risin...

US Open: Controversies headline in the first week in New York

US Open: Controversies headline in the first week in New York

Alize Cornet, Nick Kyrgios, and Mohamed Lahyani were headliners due to what happened on-court this week.

notfirstnoel
Noel John Alberto

Sport in the United States loves some controversy. Sport loves it so much that thank to Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal, that we add "gate" to every scandal or controversy in the sport now. 

Football has had Spygate and Deflategate with the New England Patriots within the last number of years. Don't forget to throw in Bountygate with the New Orleans Saints in there too.

Rio 2016 had Lochtegate which involved one of the most decorated Olympic athletes in Ryan Lochte and three other US swimmers urinated outside of a gas station and vandalized it. 

At the US Open so far, we've had controversies involving changing attire and another which involved a chair umpire talking to a player who wasn't giving forth his best effort. We look a little into the situations and their outcomes.

Changegate

During her first-round match against Johanna Larsson, Alize Cornet came back to the court from their 10-minute heat rule break before the third set with her top on backward. She noticed as she was about to say she was ready to begin play again. 

She took off her top on the side of the court and then was issued a code violating for her removing her shirt on court. 

The USTA subsequently apologized over the situation, and Cornet spoke in a press conference about her situation as well as her opinion on her federation, the FFT, banning Serena's catsuit. 

While the backlash was and still is there over this, the USTA made the right call saying that the chair umpire made a mistake and then changed the rule on changing on court. The WTA fully stood by Cornet, and this case is closed.

Umpgate

Yesterday, Nick Kyrgios was down a set and 0-3 in the second to Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert. That's when chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani came out of his chair to talk to the Australian. 

Attached above is the video from ESPN about the incident. Kyrgios shrugged it off saying he wasn't even sure if it was words of encouragement. Herbert was upset though saying that even if the Swede wanted to tell Kyrgios what he was doing was wrong, he could have told him from the chair. 

The USTA statement released yesterday wasn't very clear about what happened and didn't really describe the incident. The final decision on Lahyani would be that he would behave upon proper protocol and will still referee in the tournament. 

VAVEL Logo

    Tennis News

    ATP Weekly Update: Big names shine in exhibition and main tour play

    3 days ago

    WTA Wuhan: Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open preview

    5 days ago

    ATP Weekly Update week 37: France to go for back-to-back Davis Cup title against Croatia

    9 days ago

    Maria Sharapova to miss the rest of the 2018 season

    9 days ago

    Davis Cup: Cameron Norrie obliterates Uzbekistan's Sanjay Fayziev to secure seeding for Great Britain

    11 days ago

    Davis Cup: Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot restore Great Britain's advantage in clash with Uzbekistan

    11 days ago

    Davis Cup: Uzbekistan's Jurabek Karimov stuns Cameron Norrie to level the tie with Great Britain

    12 days ago

    Davis Cup: Dan Evans claims scalp for Great Britain over Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin

    12 days ago

    Davis Cup Great Britain vs. Uzbekistan preview: Cameron Norrie to spearhead Great Britain against confident Denis Istomin

    13 days ago

    Great Britain's Davis Cup captain Leon Smith urges tournaments to give more clarity to players over coaching rule

    13 days ago

    Naomi Osaka set to sign record-breaking Adidas deal

    14 days ago