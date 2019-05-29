French Open: Rafael  Nadal through to third round with ease

World number two and second seed Rafael Nadal eased into the third round of the French Open on Wednesday, with the 11-time champion make light work of qualifier Yannick Maden in a second round clash on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Nadal had already faced a German qualifier named Yannick in his first round match on Monday, with the Spaniard dropping just six games to Yannick Hanfmann out on Court Philippe Chatrier, and he looked just as comfortable today against Maden, who was unsurprisingly unable to provide too much of a test to the two-time defending champion.

Nadal in action today (Getty Images/Clive Mason)

There was a slight wobble in the third set for the Spaniard, dropping serve twice as Maden fought until the last, though overall there were few issues for him today, with Nadal prevailing 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in just over two hours to reach round three.

Nadal safely through as Maden provides little trouble

Maden had never made the second round of a Grand Slam tournament before, having beaten fellow qualifier Kimmer Coppejans in straight sets in round one, though could have arguably not faced a tougher task in tennis here, against a man who has only ever lost twice at this tournament.

It was a quick start for Nadal, holding serve and breaking for a 2-0 lead, and the Spaniard comfortably eased through to a 5-0 lead as he looked completely comfortable on course. Maden was unable to threaten the Spaniard on serve though was able to hold himself to avoid the bagel, though Nadal took the first set after just 38 minutes in the next game.

Maden could not test Nadal too much, but was not blown off court by the Spaniard (Getty Images/Clive Mason)

Maden was able to get on the board early on in set two, though only to trail 1-2 after Nadal had once again broken in the opening game. There were some signs of improvement for the German, who began to improve, but Nadal himself responded to this by edging out another break, and holding to lead 5-1. Much as in the first set, Maden forced the second seed to serve the second set out, though he faced little trouble in doing so.

The start of the third set was the most even of the match, with both men trading services holds, though it seemed Nadal would race to victory after breaking for a 3-2 lead. There was a slight hiccup for the Spaniard though, twice being pegged back as he broke with Maden admirably refusing to fall away without a fight, though a fifth straight break allowed Nadal to serve for the match, and he did so comfortably.

There was a slight wobble in the third set for Nadal, though overall he looked very comfortable today, and his quest for a 12th title at this tournament is still very much undented. He will face his trickiest match yet in the third round though, against 27th seed David Goffin.