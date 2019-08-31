US Open Third Round Preview: Caroline Wozniacki vs Bianca Andreescu

Returning into the Arthur Ashe Stadium would be two-time finalist Caroline Wozniacki, who will engage herself in a titanic battle against the in-form dark-horse Bianca Andreescu, who is making her debut on the biggest stadium in the sport. Clashing in the third round of the US Open, the winner of Wozniacki and Andreescu will favour their path to the semifinals.

This will be an interesting battle considering both players’ are at complete opposites in their form right now. Wozniacki, after a stellar 2018 season which saw her win a maiden Major title, has fallen out of the top-10 due to a series of poor results. Whereas, Andreescu has been playing the tennis of her life, winning Indian Wells and Toronto and amassing a stunning 40-4 win-loss record in WTA tournaments this year.

Caroline Wozniacki has been impressive in New York this week | Photo: Chaz Niell/Getty Images

Wozniacki in Flushing Meadows so far

Wozniacki suffered a huge scare in the opening round as she was forced to battle from a set down on Grandstand to beat a solid Wang Yafan, who posed a tough challenge by hitting 37 winners in their closely-fought match. Coming into the tournament with barely anyone tipping her for a run, Wozniacki comes into New York with no pressure which should be beneficial to her.

Making her return to the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Wozniacki was the headline of Thursday’s night session as she won 75 per cent of her first-serve points to beat home favourite Danielle Collins in yet another three-set tussle. Committing just 14 unforced errors throughout the match, it was a very clean performance from Wozniacki who looks to have sent a warning signal to Andreescu with that performance.

Caroline Wozniacki in action at the US Open | Photo: Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Andreescu in Flushing Meadows so far

Andreescu’s US Open has been more lowkey so far, despite coming into the tournament as one of the title favourites. She has never been scheduled on a show court yet, starting her campaign with a 6-2, 6-4 stroll against wildcard Katie Volynets in the first round. She struggled behind her second deliveries though she dominated her first serves, ensuring that her 29 winners were not undone by 32 unforced errors.

Bianca Andreescu will look to reach the second week on her main draw debut | Photo: Mike Stobe/Getty Images

It was a better performance from Andreescu in the second round, beating former Wimbledon semifinalist Kirsten Flipkens on Court 10. It was a better serving day for the Canadian and she was less erratic; producing 28 winners to just 18 unforced errors as she booked her spot in the third round here in Flushing Meadows on her main draw debut.

Match Analysis: Can Andreescu overpower Wozniacki?

I think it would be safe to say that Andreescu’s huge win over then-ranked world number three Wozniacki at the ASB Classic at the start of the year kickstarted her rise, allowing her to reach the final as a qualifier who has never been ranked inside the top-100. Right now, she is just a step away from confirming her debut inside the top-10 within just eight months.

Bianca Andreescu will come into the match as the favourite | Photo: Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Wozniacki’s ball-retrieving skills used to be top-notch in the game, although she has been having a disappointing year by her high standards. Struggles with health certainly played a part as well, but occasionally she was able to put up her vintage performances such as her run to the Charleston final.

Andreescu has been looking unstoppable, riding on a 19-match winning streak in completed matches. Winning the title in Toronto made her a favourite at this tournament and the Canadian’s aggressive tennis should prove too much for the Dane.

Match Prediction: Andreescu d. Wozniacki in straight sets