ATP New York Open Day 4 wrapup: Kwon stuns Raonic; Humbert, Kecmanovic, Seppi gain quarterfinal berths

The beginning of the second round at the New York Open saw the tournament's wildest day yet as second seeded Milos Raonic suffered a shocking upset at the hands of Soonwoo Kwon while the three remaining seeds in doubles also were knocked out.

Kwon scores biggest win of career, joins three others in quarterfinals

The South Korean, who withstood 33 aces from Raonic, took the last four points of the first set tiebreaker only to see the Canadian take the second set tiebreaker despite wasting six break points. Kwon achieved the only break of the match in the third game of the final set, saving a break point in his next service game and holding on for victory.

Andreas Seppi reached the last eight with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory over Steve Johnson. The Italian nearly wasted a 5-1 second set lead before holding on. Fourth seed Ugo Humbert made quick work of Marcos Giron, dispatching the American 6-1, 6-0 in 51 minutes. Sixth seed Miomir Kecmanovic continues his fine play, easing past qualifier Paolo Lorenzi 6-3, 6-3.

Humbert made light work of Giron in his debut on Long Island/Photo: John Lupo/VAVEL USA

Three doubles seeds fall by the wayside

In first round doubles action, second seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Ken Skupski fell to Roman Jebavy and Fredrik Nielsen 6-4, 6-4 while the third seeds Marcus Daniell and Philipp Oswald were knocked out by Marcelo Arevalo and Jonny O'Mara 6-3, 4-6, [10-8].

Nikola Cacic and Hugo Nys booked spot in the quarterfinals with a 5-7, 7-5, [10-6] win over Miomir Kecmanovic and Ante Pavic while Dominic Inglot and Aisam Ul-Haq Qureshi eliminated John Isner and Tommy Paul 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Steve Johnson and Reilly Opelka claimed the first semifinal berth with a 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak, who had knocked out top seeds Austin Krajicek and Franko Skugor in the first round.