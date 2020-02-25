ATP Acapulco: Early exit for Lopez Villasenor 

For the second straight year the Abierto Mexicano Telcel decided to gift a main draw wild card to the Mexican Gerardo Lopez Villasenor.

The Mexican national, who was a top player in the NCAA with the TCU Horned Frogs, has established himself as the best singles player in the country.

His first round match would be against the former UCLA Bruin, Marcos Giron. The SoCal-Made had to beat Juan Alejandro Hernandez and Taro Daniel in the qualifying rounds in order to earn his spot in the main draw.

Despite the huge support from the mexican crowd for Lopez Villasenor in the Grandstand court, the Puerto Vallarta born would lose in straight sets 4-6 (3)6-7.

'Jerry' has made strides in the professional tour in the last couple of months, being able to win several ITF Pro Circuit titles so as a good amount of ATP Challenger matches.