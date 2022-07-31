Summary and highlights of Andy Murray 1-2 Mikael Ymer at ATP Washington

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF MATCH: MIKAEL YMER QUALIFIES FOR NEXT ROUND
3º Set Andy Murray (6-7 6-4 1-6 ) Mikael Ymer
Game cómodo to close the match
3º Set Andy Murray (6-7 6-4 1-5 ) Mikael Ymer
The Swedish-born tennis player has broken serve and will have a game on serve to close the match;
3º Set Andy Murray (6-7 6-4 1-4 ) Mikael Ymer
Murray breaks serve and has not said his last word in this match;
3º Set Andy Murray (6-7 6-4 0-4 ) Mikael Ymer
Again Mikael Ymer breaks serve and is only two games away from advancing to the second round.
3º Set Andy Murray (6-7 6-4 0-3 ) Mikael Ymer
Blank game of world number 115 who is not getting nervous despite having the former world number 1 in front of him;
3º Set Andy Murray (6-7 6-4 0-2 ) Mikael Ymer
Mikael Ymer has launched the direct in this third set and gets with 0-2 on the scoreboard
3º Set Andy Murray (6-7 6-4 0-1 ) Mikael Ymer
The first game as in the previous sets is for the Swedish tennis player
With this point Andy Murray closes the second set.
2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 6-4) Mikael Ymer
Andy Murray wins on serve and wins the second set, the match will be decided in the third set.
2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 5-4) Mikael Ymer
Ymer resists and wins with his service, we will see if he does it now to the rest
2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 5-3) Mikael Ymer
The former world No. 1 wins on serve and is one game away from clinching the second set
2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 4-3) Mikael Ymer
Murray breaks serve to take the lead in the second set
2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 3-3) Mikael Ymer
The tennis player from Great Britain ties the second set
Ymer is managing to put Murray on the ropes with points like this one
Direct play by the tennis player from Great Britain
2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 2-3) Mikael Ymer
Andy Murray breaks serve and serves to level the match;
2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 1-3) Mikael Ymer
The Swedish tennis player breaks the service and takes the lead in the second set.
2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 1-2) Mikael Ymer
Ymer continues to serve without fail
2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 1-1) Mikael Ymer
The tennis player from Great Britain also starts the second set winning on serve;
2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 0-1) Mikael Ymer
The Swedish tennis player starts the second set by winning on serve.
1º Set Andy Murray (6-7) Mikael Ymer
Andy Murray had three set balls, but the Swede saved them to take the first set of the match
1º Set Andy Murray (6-6) Mikael Ymer
Mikael Ymer wins on serve and the first set will be decided in the tie break;
1º Set Andy Murray (6-5) Mikael Ymer
Andy Murray white game to secure the tie break
1º Set Andy Murray (5-5) Mikael Ymer
The Swede also wins easily with the service;
1º Set Andy Murray (5-4) Mikael Ymer
Easy game for Murray, who wins the rest to take the first set.
1º Set Andy Murray (4-4) Mikael Ymer
Andy Murray breaks serve to restore parity in the first set
1º Set Andy Murray (3-4) Mikael Ymer
Mikael Ymer breaks serve and takes the lead again in this first set.
1º Set Andy Murray (3-3) Mikael Ymer
Second consecutive game of the Swedish tennis player
1º Set Andy Murray (3-2) Mikael Ymer
The former world No. 1 responds with another blank game;
1º Set Andy Murray (2-2) Mikael Ymer
Mikael Ymer 's blank set;
1º Set Andy Murray (2-1) Mikael Ymer
The tennis player from Great Britain wins the first game with the service saving two break balls;
1º Set Andy Murray (1-1) Mikael Ymer
Rá quick reaction of Murray to break the service with game in white to the rest
1º Set Andy Murray (0-1) Mikael Ymer
The match begins with the Swedish tennis player breaking the service
All set
The match is about to begin and Andy Murray will start serving.
Match update: The match is now over at the stadium.
Finally the winner of the match was Kudla in a few moments will start the match between Andy Murray and Mikael Ymer
The match will kick off later than planned
Right now in the Stadium the American duel between Kudla and Momoh is being played right now in the third and final set.
Data from Mikael Ymer
The Swedish tennis player has in this 2022 a balance of 15 defeats and 10 victories
Karatsev already awaits in the second round
The Russian tennis player is already directly qualified for the second round where he will face the winner between Andy Murray and Mikael Ymer.
Mikael Ymer debuts in Wasighton
The Swedish tennis player makes his debut in this tournament, but he is not at his best moment, as he has not won in an ATP main draw match since the tournament held in Montepllier;
Murray's appearances at ATP Washignton
The tennis player from Great Britain was a semifinalist in 2006 when he made his debut in this tournament and reached the quarterfinals in 2018;
1 hour
In 1 hour the race between Andy Murray and Mikael Ymer will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here in VAVEL
Where and how to watch Andy Murray vs Mikael Ymer ?
The match between Andy Murray vs Mikael Ymer will be played at 16:00 ET and can be followed on Tennis TV
However, a good option is to follow it through ;VAVEL. com.
What time is Andy Murray vs Mikael Ymer at ATP Washington ?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 AM
Bolivia: 16:00 AM
Brazil: 17:00 AM
Chile: 16:00 AM
Colombia: 165:00 AM
Ecuador: 15:00 AM
USA (ET): 16:00 AM
Spain: 22:00 PM
Mexico: 15:00 AM
Paraguay: 16:00 AM
Peru: 16:00 AM
Uruguay: 16:00 AM
Venezuela: 16:00 AM
England : 21.00 AM
Australia : 06:00 AM
India: 01:30 AM
Summary of Andy Murray's last match, three weeks ago at ATP Newport.
Washington tournament joins Andy Murray's donation
Mark Ein, executive director of the Citi Open, has communicated this decision to the media in the days leading up to the tournament: "All of us in the sport were inspired when Andy Murray said he would donate everything he wins in tournaments to UNICEF to help Ukrainian children. It got me thinking. We'll match the prize money Andy gets here and donate it. We will create a platform where fans can participate called ‘Match Ukraine’, thereí they will be able to accompany Andy on his journey throughout the yearño”.
How does Mikael Ymer arrive?
The young Swedish player comes after three consecutive defeats in the Umag ATP, Croatia, the Gastaad ATP and in the second round of Salzburg. In addition, he has lost all the last three matches he has played on the hard surface. He has only passed the second round in this 2022 in años tournaments, Roland Garros that reached the round of 32, the ATP Montpellier, which was eliminated in the semifinals by German Zverev and the ATP Adelaide, which reached the quarterfinals.
How does Andy Murray arrive ?
Andy Murray came close to winning at the start of 2022 at the Sydney ATP where he lost in the final against Russian Karatsev. At the Madrid Open he had to bow out before playing against Novak Djokovic, as he had to withdraw. In the Surbiton Challenger he reached the semifinals and was beaten by Kudla. In the ATP of Stuttgart he was finalist, although he lost against Berrettini, in a match that ended a little bit weakened. That conditioned him in the Wimbledon that in the second round he lost against Isner in four sets, in the ATP of Newport he reached the quarterfinals, but there he ran into the Kazakhstani tennis player Bublik;
Background
These two players have not met on any occasion in history and will do so in the first round of the U.S. tournament. Mikael Ymer has recently faced two tennis players from Great Britain, with a balance of two wins. On the first occasion he beat Evans in four sets in the second round at Roland Garros. While in the first qualifying round he beat Gray at the Eastbourne ATP;
Venue: The match will be played at the William HG FitzGerald Tennis Center, located in the United States. This stadium was inaugurated in 1991 and has a capacity for 7,500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Andy Murray and Mikael Ymer will face each other in the first round of the Washington ATP, this will be the first meeting between these two players.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the match between Andy Murray vs Mikel Ymer at ATP Washington
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL
