Summary and highlights of the Andy Murray 0-2 Taylor Fritz in ATP Montreal

Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense match with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with you all. See you all again!
END OF THE MATCH: HOW THE AMERICAN CELEBRATED THE VICTORY
2º Set Andy Murray (1-6 3-6) Taylor Fritz
To the rest the American closes the encounter
2º Set Andy Murray (1-6 3-5) Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz saves a break ball and is already a game away from closing the match
2º Set Andy Murray (1-6 3-4) Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz breaks serve for the first time in the second set
2º Set Andy Murray (1-6 3-3) Taylor Fritz
The equality continues in this second set, now is Taylor Fritz who wins with the service
2º Set Andy Murray (1-6 3-2) Taylor Fritz
Andy Murray came back from 0-30 down and saved a break point to remain on serve in the second set.
2º Set Andy Murray (1-6 2-2) Taylor Fritz
Again Fritz suffered with the service but pulled through to tie the second set at 2-2.
2º Set Andy Murray (1-6 2-1) Taylor Fritz
The former world No. 1 wakes up now makes the first blank game of the match
2º Set Andy Murray (1-6 1-1) Taylor Fritz
For the first time in the match Murray put pressure on Fritz with his serve, but the American managed to pull it off;
2º Set Andy Murray (1-6 1-0) Taylor Fritz
The first game of the second set is for the British tennis player who seeks to react in the match;
1º Set Andy Murray (1-6) Taylor Fritz
The American with a good game closes the first set by the quick way;
1º Set Andy Murray (1-5) Taylor Fritz
Andy Murray wins the first game of the match on serve;
1º Set Andy Murray (0-5) Taylor Fritz
Fritz wins on serve and is now just one game away from winning the first set
1º Set Andy Murray (0-4) Taylor Fritz
Again the American tennis player breaks the service
1º Set Andy Murray (0-3) Taylor Fritz
Easy gameplay for Fritz who wants to go the fast way in this game;
1º Set Andy Murray (0-2) Taylor Fritz
Long game where Andy Murray played for the first time with service and despite ending up saving four break balls, suffered the break;
Here is the photo between Murray and Fritz before the start of the match.
1º Set Andy Murray (0-1) Taylor Fritz
The first game of the match goes to the American Taylor Fritz comfortably
All set
The draw has been decided and will start with Taylor Fritz
Your next opponent
The opponent of the winner of this match will face the winner of the match between Tiafoe and Bonzi, so far in the second set the American tennis player has won the first set.
Center ring update
Nick Kyrgios is playing on center court against Sebastian Baez on the centeal court;
We return here
After yesterday's postponement due to the rain in a few moments Andy Murray vs Taylor Fritz will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here;
FINALLY THE MATCH WILL BE PLAYED TOMORROW
Andy Murray and Taylor Fritz will play the match tomorrow in the first schedule of the ATP Montreal after rain has decided to postpone the match;
FINAL AT THE CENTRAL: Emil Ruusuvuori wins the match
Wawrinka wins the second set
The Swiss tennis player won the second set and the match will be decided in the third set.
UPDATE OF THE RESULT
The match right now in the second set the Finn has won in the first set;
UPDATE
In the center court has already begun the match of Wawrinka against the Finnishés already less is left for the start of this meeting
Center ring update:
Right now we are playing here the duel between the Americans Sthephens and Kenin, the first of them has the advantage in the second set, as soon as this match ends, Warinka vs Ruusuvory will start and then Murray vs Fritz.
LATEST NEWS
It is raining in Canada and the matches will not be resumed until 20 minutes from now, before this match starts, Wawrinka vs Ruusuvory has to be played.
The match will be delayed
The match will not start at the scheduled time, due to the fact that the other match that was scheduled to start a while ago on center court has not started yet;
Andy Murray and the first rounds
The UK tennis player has only fallen twice in this 2022 in the first round, once in the last tournament he played in Washington where he was defeated by the Swedish Ymer and the one in Melbourne at the expense of Facundo Bagnis
Rival in second round
The opponent of the winner of this match in the second hour will come out of the duel between Tiafoe and Bonzi that will be known tomorrow;
1 hour
In 1 hour Andy Murray vs Taylor Fritz will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Andy Murray vs Taylor Fritz?
If you want to watch Andy Murray vs Taylor Fritz live on TV, your option is Tennis TV.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is Andy Murray vs Taylor Fritz?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 14:00 AM
Bolivia: 14:00 AM
Brazil: 15:00 AM
Chile: 14:00 AM
Colombia: 13:00 AM
Ecuador: 13:00 AM
USA (ET): 14:00 AM
Spain: 20:00 PM
Mexico: 13:00 AM
Paraguay: 14:00 AM
Peru: 14:00 AM
Uruguay: 14:00 AM
Venezuela: 14:00 AM
England : 19.00 AM
Australia : 04:00 AM
Summary of the final of the Montreal ATP in 2015 where Andy Murray was proclaimed champion.
Andy Murray's goal
The Briton returned a few weeks ago to the Top 50 of the ATP ranking, and his goal seems clear: to climb further in the ranking, and perhaps be seeded in the next Australian Open. At the level at which he has been seen recently this does not seem far-fetched, and is that the British player is gradually recovering the level that led him just six years ago to the number 1 ATP ranking. Murray already knows what it is to win in this tournament, the última in 2015 in his última participation
How does Taylor Fritz arrive?
The American tennis player has already played during this 2022 three tournaments on grass and the last of them the Eastbourne won it, conceding only two sets during the entire tournament, with that adds two tournaments this 2022 after winning the ATP Miami. In the last grand slam, Roland Garros, he was surprised by the Spanish Zapata in the second round. He was also knocked out of the ATP Monte Carlo in the quarterfinals by another Spaniard, Alejandro Davidovich. In Wimbledon he suffered the worst defeat of his life as he qualified it after losing against an injured Nadal in the quarterfinals of the ATP Wimbledon. At ATP Washington he suffered a foot injury and had to retire in the round of 16 in the match against Evans. Taylor Fritz's record during this 2022 is 29 wins and 11 losses.
How is Andy Murray coming along?
Andy Murray came close to winning at the start of 2022 at the Sydney ATP where he lost in the final against Russian Karatsev. At the Madrid Open he had to bow out before playing against Novak Djokovic, as he had to withdraw. In the Surbiton Challenger he reached the semifinals and was beaten by Kudla. In the ATP of Stuttgart he was finalist, although he lost against Berrettini, in a match that ended a little bit weakened. That conditioned him in the Wimbledon that in the second round he lost against Isner in four sets, in the ATP of Newport he reached the quarterfinals, but there he ran into the Kazakhstani tennis player Bublik. His physical problems caused him to lose in the first round of the Washington ATP in three sets to Sweden's Ymer;
Background
This will be the first time that these two players face each other in history. In Andy Murray's last four matches against American players, he has won two against Querrey and Nakashima, while he lost to Kudla and Isner. While Taylor Fritz has not been good against British players, he lost against Evans, in a match he retired, and after losing against Traper, he only beat Gray at Wimbledon;
Venue: The match will be played at the Uniprix Stadium or better known as Iga Stadium. This stadium was built in 1996 and has a capacity of 11492 spectators.
Preview of the match
Andy Murray and Taylor Fritz will meet in the first round of the ATP Montreal, this will be the first meeting between the two players;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the match between Andy Murray vs Taylor Fritz at ATP Montreal
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.