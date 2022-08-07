Summary and highlights of the Andy Murray 0-2 Taylor Fritz in ATP Montreal
Source: ATP

ADVERTISEMENT

8:39 PM10 days ago

Thank you all.

Thank you all for joining us in this intense match with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with you all. See you all again!
8:38 PM10 days ago

END OF THE MATCH: HOW THE AMERICAN CELEBRATED THE VICTORY

 

8:36 PM10 days ago

2º Set Andy Murray (1-6 3-6) Taylor Fritz

To the rest the American closes the encounter 
8:31 PM10 days ago

2º Set Andy Murray (1-6 3-5) Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz saves a break ball and is already a game away from closing the match 
8:26 PM10 days ago

2º Set Andy Murray (1-6 3-4) Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz breaks serve for the first time in the second set
8:21 PM10 days ago

2º Set Andy Murray (1-6 3-3) Taylor Fritz

The equality continues in this second set, now is Taylor Fritz who wins with the service 
8:16 PM10 days ago

2º Set Andy Murray (1-6 3-2) Taylor Fritz

Andy Murray came back from 0-30 down and saved a break point to remain on serve in the second set.
8:11 PM10 days ago

2º Set Andy Murray (1-6 2-2) Taylor Fritz

Again Fritz suffered with the service but pulled through to tie the second set at 2-2.
8:06 PM10 days ago

2º Set Andy Murray (1-6 2-1) Taylor Fritz

The former world No. 1 wakes up now makes the first blank game of the match 
8:01 PM10 days ago

2º Set Andy Murray (1-6 1-1) Taylor Fritz

For the first time in the match Murray put pressure on Fritz with his serve, but the American managed to pull it off;
7:56 PM10 days ago

2º Set Andy Murray (1-6 1-0) Taylor Fritz

The first game of the second set is for the British tennis player who seeks to react in the match;
7:51 PM10 days ago

1º Set Andy Murray (1-6) Taylor Fritz

The American with a good game closes the first set by the quick way;
7:46 PM10 days ago

1º Set Andy Murray (1-5) Taylor Fritz

Andy Murray wins the first game of the match on serve;
7:41 PM10 days ago

1º Set Andy Murray (0-5) Taylor Fritz

Fritz wins on serve and is now just one game away from winning the first set
7:36 PM10 days ago

1º Set Andy Murray (0-4) Taylor Fritz

Again the American tennis player breaks the service 
7:31 PM10 days ago

1º Set Andy Murray (0-3) Taylor Fritz

Easy gameplay for Fritz who wants to go the fast way in this game;
7:26 PM10 days ago

1º Set Andy Murray (0-2) Taylor Fritz

Long game where Andy Murray played for the first time with service and despite ending up saving four break balls, suffered the break;
7:21 PM10 days ago

Here is the photo between Murray and Fritz before the start of the match.

 

7:16 PM10 days ago

1º Set Andy Murray (0-1) Taylor Fritz

The first game of the match goes to the American Taylor Fritz  comfortably 
7:11 PM10 days ago

All set

The draw has been decided and will start with Taylor Fritz 
7:06 PM10 days ago

Your next opponent

The opponent of the winner of this match will face the winner of the match between Tiafoe and Bonzi, so far in the second set the American tennis player has won the first set.
7:01 PM10 days ago

Center ring update

Nick Kyrgios is playing on center court against Sebastian Baez on the centeal court;
6:56 PM10 days ago

We return here

After yesterday's postponement due to the rain in a few moments Andy Murray vs Taylor Fritz will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here;
 
6:51 PM10 days ago

FINALLY THE MATCH WILL BE PLAYED TOMORROW

Andy Murray and Taylor Fritz will play the match tomorrow in the first schedule of the ATP Montreal after rain has decided to postpone the match;
6:46 PM10 days ago

FINAL AT THE CENTRAL: Emil Ruusuvuori wins the match

 

6:41 PM10 days ago

Wawrinka wins the second set

The Swiss tennis player won the second set and the match will be decided in the third set.
6:36 PM10 days ago

UPDATE OF THE RESULT

The match right now in the second set the Finn has won in the first set;
6:31 PM10 days ago

UPDATE

In the center court has already begun the match of Wawrinka against the Finnishés already less is left for the start of this meeting 
6:26 PM10 days ago

Center ring update:

Right now we are playing here the duel between the Americans Sthephens and Kenin, the first of them has the advantage in the second set, as soon as this match ends, Warinka vs Ruusuvory will start and then Murray vs Fritz.
6:21 PM10 days ago

LATEST NEWS

It is raining in Canada and the matches will not be resumed until 20 minutes from now, before this match starts, Wawrinka vs Ruusuvory has to be played.
6:16 PM10 days ago

The match will be delayed

The match will not start at the scheduled time, due to the fact that the other match that was scheduled to start a while ago on center court has not started yet;
6:11 PM10 days ago

Andy Murray and the first rounds

The UK tennis player has only fallen twice in this 2022 in the first round, once in the last tournament he played in Washington where he was defeated by the Swedish Ymer and the one in Melbourne at the expense of Facundo Bagnis 
6:06 PM10 days ago

Rival in second round

The opponent of the winner of this match in the second hour will come out of the duel between Tiafoe and Bonzi that will be known tomorrow;
6:01 PM10 days ago

1 hour

In 1 hour Andy Murray vs Taylor Fritz will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL 
 
5:56 PM10 days ago

How to watch Andy Murray vs Taylor Fritz?

If you want to watch Andy Murray vs Taylor Fritz live on TV, your option is Tennis TV.

If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.

5:51 PM10 days ago

What time is Andy Murray vs Taylor Fritz?

This is the time the match starts in several countries:

Argentina: 14:00 AM
Bolivia: 14:00 AM
Brazil: 15:00 AM
Chile: 14:00 AM
Colombia: 13:00 AM
Ecuador: 13:00 AM
USA (ET): 14:00 AM
Spain: 20:00 PM
Mexico: 13:00 AM
Paraguay: 14:00 AM
Peru: 14:00 AM
Uruguay: 14:00 AM
Venezuela: 14:00 AM
England : 19.00 AM
Australia : 04:00 AM

5:46 PM10 days ago

Summary of the final of the Montreal ATP in 2015 where Andy Murray was proclaimed champion.

5:41 PM10 days ago

Andy Murray's goal

The Briton returned a few weeks ago to the Top 50 of the ATP ranking, and his goal seems clear: to climb further in the ranking, and perhaps be seeded in the next Australian Open. At the level at which he has been seen recently this does not seem far-fetched, and is that the British player is gradually recovering the level that led him just six years ago to the number 1 ATP ranking. Murray already knows what it is to win in this tournament, the última in 2015 in his última participation  
5:36 PM10 days ago

How does Taylor Fritz arrive?

The American tennis player has already played during this 2022 three tournaments on grass and the last of them the Eastbourne won it, conceding only two sets during the entire tournament, with that adds two tournaments this 2022 after winning the ATP Miami. In the last grand slam, Roland Garros, he was surprised by the Spanish Zapata in the second round. He was also knocked out of the ATP Monte Carlo in the quarterfinals by another Spaniard, Alejandro Davidovich. In Wimbledon he suffered the worst defeat of his life as he qualified it after losing against an injured Nadal in the quarterfinals of the ATP Wimbledon. At ATP Washington he suffered a foot injury and had to retire in the round of 16 in the match against Evans.  Taylor Fritz's record during this 2022 is 29 wins and 11 losses.
5:31 PM10 days ago

How is Andy Murray coming along?

Andy Murray came close to winning at the start of 2022 at the Sydney ATP where he lost in the final against Russian Karatsev. At the Madrid Open he had to bow out before playing against Novak Djokovic, as he had to withdraw. In the Surbiton Challenger he reached the semifinals and was beaten by Kudla. In the ATP of Stuttgart he was finalist, although he lost against Berrettini, in a match that ended a little bit weakened. That conditioned him in the Wimbledon that in the second round he lost against Isner in four sets, in the ATP of Newport he reached the quarterfinals, but there he ran into the Kazakhstani tennis player Bublik. His physical problems caused him to lose in the first round of the Washington ATP in three sets to Sweden's Ymer;
5:26 PM10 days ago

Background

This will be the first time that these two players face each other in history. In Andy Murray's last four matches against American players, he has won two against Querrey and Nakashima, while he lost to Kudla and Isner. While Taylor Fritz has not been good against British players, he lost against Evans, in a match he retired, and after losing against Traper, he only beat Gray at Wimbledon;
5:21 PM10 days ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Uniprix Stadium or better known as Iga Stadium. This stadium was built in 1996 and has a capacity of 11492 spectators.

5:16 PM10 days ago

Preview of the match

Andy Murray and Taylor Fritz will meet in the first round of the ATP Montreal, this will be the first meeting between the two players;
 
5:11 PM10 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the match between Andy Murray vs Taylor Fritz at ATP Montreal

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo