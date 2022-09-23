Andy Murray vs Alex de Miñaur: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates Laver Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
How to watch Andy Murray vs Alex de Miñaur?
What time is Andy Murray vs Alex de Miñaur?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 14:00 AM
Bolivia: 14:00 AM
Brazil: 15:00 AM
Chile: 14:00 AM
Colombia: 13:00 AM
Ecuador: 13:00 AM
USA (ET): 14:00 AM
Spain: 20:00 PM
Mexico: 13:00 AM
Paraguay: 14:00 AM
Peru: 14:00 AM
Uruguay: 14:00 AM
Venezuela: 14:00 AM
England : 19.00 AM
Australia : 04:00 AM
Argentina: 14:00 AM
Bolivia: 14:00 AM
Brazil: 15:00 AM
Chile: 14:00 AM
Colombia: 13:00 AM
Ecuador: 13:00 AM
USA (ET): 14:00 AM
Spain: 20:00 PM
Mexico: 13:00 AM
Paraguay: 14:00 AM
Peru: 14:00 AM
Uruguay: 14:00 AM
Venezuela: 14:00 AM
England : 19.00 AM
Australia : 04:00 AM
Laver Cup
The format of the competition is three singles matches per day and one doubles match. On the first day, a win is worth one point, on the second day two points and on the third day three points. On the last day of the competition the order is reversed and the first match is the doubles, followed by the singles. Each match is played to the best of three sets. A total of 24 points are distributed, so the first to reach 13 points is the winner. In case of a tie at 12, a deciding match will be played on Sunday.
Summary of the last meeting between Murray and Alex de Miñaur
How does Alex de Miñaur arrive?
The Australian tennis player was knocked out in the round of 16 by fellow Australian Nick Kyrgios, in the ATP Cincinnati he was knocked out in the second round by Auger Aliassame, while in the US Open he was knocked out in the third round by Spaniard Pablo Carreño. Most recently, he won both matches he played in the Davis Cup singles with the Australian national team.
How is Andy Murray coming along?
Andy Murray came close to winning at the start of 2022 at the Sydney ATP where he lost in the final against Russian Karatsev. At the Madrid Open he had to bow out before playing against Novak Djokovic, as he had to withdraw. In the Surbiton Challenger he reached the semifinals and was beaten by Kudla. In the ATP of Stuttgart he was finalist, although he lost against Berrettini, in a match that ended a little bit weakened. That conditioned him in the Wimbledon that in the second round he lost against Isner in four sets, in the ATP of Newport he reached the quarterfinals, but there he ran into the Kazakhstani tennis player Bublik. His physical problems caused him to lose in the first round of the Washington ATP in three sets to Sweden's Ymer. He also lost in the first round of the ATP Montreal against the American Taylor Fritz. At the Cincinnati ATP, he was eliminated in the second round by his partner Norrie. At the US Open he lost in the third round to Italian Matteo Berrenttini, while he won the singles match against Popko in the Davis Cup.
Background
Two clashes between Andy Murray and Alex de Miñaur, although it could only be disputed in one since in 2018 the tennis player from Great Britain could not play the ATP e Washington, a year later they faced in the round of 16 in Beijing that won the Australian tennis player in three sets, although Andy Murray won the first;
Venue: The bout will be held at the O2 Arena in London, England. This is used for concerts and major sporting events. It was built in 2007 and has a capacity for 20,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Andy Murray and Alex de Miñaur face off in the third match of the first day of the 2022 Laver Cup
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Andy Murray vs Alex de Miñaur in Laver Cup.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.