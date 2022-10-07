Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Astana ATP

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE?
If you want to watch Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev live on TV, your option is Tennis TV.
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev match in Astana ATP?
This is the starting time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Summary of the last meeting between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev
How does Daniil Medvedev arrive?
The Russian tennis player has not won a tournament since he won in Mexico at the ATP Los Cabos in August. Since then Daniil Medvedev has not found regularity, being eliminated in the first round at the ATP Montreal by Nick Kyrgios. In Cincinnati he reached the semifinals but in that round he ran into Tsitsipas. After being banned at Wimbledon due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine he returned to a Grand Slam where he reached the round of 16 but again fell at the hands of Nick Kyrgios. In Metz he surprisingly lost in the first round to Wawrinka. In this tournament he has beaten Albert Ramos, Ruusuvory and Roberto Bautista.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
Nole has played few tournaments in this 2022, because he has not been vaccinated and that has caused him to be deprived of the big tournaments of this start of the year. He could not be at the Australian Open, despite the controversy, and neither in the U.S. tour. In his first tournament of the year he defeated the Italian Musetti by a double 6-3. In the round of 16 he defeated the Russian Kchanov by 6-3 and 7-6. However, in the quarterfinals he was surprised by Vasley and the Czech left him out. While in the Monte Carlo ATP he was eliminated in the first round by the Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich and in the ATP Belgrade tournament he was a finalist, but was eliminated by Rublev. In the Madrid Open 2022 he reached the semifinal where he was surprised by the young Carlos Alcaraz. He won the Rome ATP, while at Roland Garros he defended his crown, but Nadal took him down in the quarterfinals. He managed to win his first Grand Slam at Wimbledon. He participated in the Laver Cup, beating Tiafoe and losing to Auger Aliassime. In the last tournament in Tel Aviv he was proclaimed champion, in this one he has won against Gar n, Van de Zandschulp and Roberto Bautista, now he will play against Medvedev in which he is looking for the pass to the final.
Background
Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev have met 10 times and the balance of duels between these two tennis players with five wins for each. The última time that these two players met was in the final of the ATP París in the year 2021 in which the Russian tennis player took the lead, winning the first set, but the Serbian came back with a double 6-3. While in the last duel that took Daniil Medvedev was in the final of the U.S. Open in which he won in three sets with a triple 4-6. Seven times they have faced each other on the hard surface and the Serb has a slight advantage of four wins and three defeats, although they have never met in this tournament;
Venue: The match will be played at the Daulet National, located in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. It was inaugurated in 2008 and has a capacity of 2700 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev meet in the semifinals of the ATP Astana for a place in the final of the tournament held in Kazakhstan.
