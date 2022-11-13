Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch ATP Finals

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for more information about Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
In a few moments we will share with you minute by minute coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas as well as the latest news from Pala Alpitour. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's live online live coverage.
Where and how to watch Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas?
The match between Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas will be played at 15:00 PM and can be followed on television through Tennis TV
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas in ATP Finals?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
What does Stefanos Tsitsipas need to finish the year as No. 1?
The Greek tennis player has in his hands to finish 2022 as number 1 in the world and for that he depends on himself, although it is not easy at all. Stefanos Tsitsipas has to win all his matches at the ATP Finals to finish the year at the top of the ranking.
How does Stefanos Tsitsipas arrive?
Stefanos Tsitsipas is looking to win another title since he hasn't done it since the ATP Mallorca in June, although after falling in the round of 32 against Kyrgios, he also fell in the first round to the young Englishman Draper. In the last Grand Slam he had the chance to be number 1, but in the first round he was eliminated by the Colombian Daniel Elahi. He helped his Greek team by winning both singles matches. In the Laver Cup he beat Argentina's Schwartzann, but lost to Tiafoe in the match that gave the rest of the world team the win. He reached the final of the ATP Astana and in his final stretch of the year he lost again in another final, this time in the ATP Stockholm against Rune, while in Vienna he fell in the round of 16. In his last tournament, the ATP Masters 1000 in Paris, he was defeated by Novak Djokovic himself;
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
Nole has played few tournaments this year because he has not been vaccinated and that has caused him to be deprived of the big tournaments of this start of the year. Although this has helped him to be more rested in this final stretch of the year, he could not be at the Australian Open, despite the politics, nor in the U.S. tour. In his first tournament of the year he fell in the quarterfinals to Vasley. While in the ATP Monte Carlo he was eliminated in the first round by the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich and in the ATP Belgrade tournament he was a finalist, but was eliminated by Rublev. In the Open de Madrid 2022 he reached the semifinals where he was surprised by the young Carlos Alcaraz. He won the Rome ATP, while at Roland Garros he defended his crown, but Nadal took him down in the quarterfinals. He managed to win his first Grand Slam at Wimbledon. He participated in the Laver Cup, beating Tiafoe and losing to Auger Aliassime. During the month of October he won the Tel Aviv ATP and the Astana ATP. With this he achieved his 90th title. In his last tournament, the ATP Masters 1000, he lost in the final against Rune;
Background
A total of 12 times have seen the faces Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas with a favorable balance for the Serbian tennis player who has won nine times, while three times the Greek has taken the victory. The last time they met was in the semifinals of the ATP Masters 1000 in Paris. Before these two tennis players met in October in the final of the Astana ATP in which Djokovic won, this was not the only duel this year since in May in the final of the ATP Rome Djokovic won by 6-0 and 7-6. They also met in 2021 and it was in the final of Roland Garros in a thrilling five-set match that ended with a victory for the Serb, who has won the last five duels. The last victory of Stefanos Tsitsipas in the exhibition, while his last win came in the quarterfinals of the ATP Shanghai in which the Greek took the victory in three sets;
Venue: The match will be played at the Pale Alpitour, located in Turin, which was inaugurated in 2005 and has a capacity of 15,657 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will face each other in the first match of the group stage. Both are drawn in the red group against Daniil Medvedev and Rublev.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Steanos Tsitsipas at ATP Finals
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.