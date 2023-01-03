Andy Murray vs Sebastian Korda LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Adelaida

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match between Andy Murray and Sebastian Korda at ATP Adelaide?
This is the start time of the match between Andy Murray and Sebastian Korda on January 3, 2023.
Argentina: 02:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 01:30 hrs.
Brasil: 02:30 hrs.
Chile: 00:30 hrs.
Colombia: 00:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 00:30 hrs.
España: 7:30 hrs.
México: 0:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 1:30 hrs.
Peru: 00:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 01:30 hrs.
Greece: 8:30 hrs.
Serbia: 7:30 hrs.
Order of play ATP Adelaide Tuesday January 3rd
The second round of first round matches at the Adeliada ATP will start this Tuesday. Three matches of the ATP circuit will be played on the center court tomorrow, first of all the world number 7, Daniil Medvedev, who will face the Italian Lorenzo Sonego. After that, it will be the return of former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who will have to face Frenchman Constant Lestienne in the first round. The last match of the day and the center court match will be the duel between Roberto Bautista and Rublev. On court 1 will begin the duel between the young Italian Sinner against Edmund. Then the host Hijikita against the Canadian Shapavalov and will close the court 1 on Tuesday with the Murray vs Korda. Only one singles match will be played on court 3 between the Argentine Pedro Cachin and the Russian Kchanov, the other matches here, as well as court 4, will be doubles;
Andy Murray talks about his future
"I'm not happy in how the last few months have gone for me from a physical perspective, but my ranking has gone from 125th to 50th in one year. Hopefully in 2023, with the work I've put in, things will continue to improve. I will still be motivated to go out and compete. The British tennis player stated what would happen if he had a serious injury again: "If my body is in good shape and I'm still able to compete consistently, I'll keep playing, but I can't look that far ahead with the age I am and the problems I've had. If I had a big injury, I probably wouldn't try to come back," Murray commented. "I'm certainly in better shape than I was before. A lot of work was done in the gym, trying to build up my stamina and hopefully that will help me next year," he added.
How does Sebastian Korda arrive?
The American tennis player of only 22 years also comes from losing the last two matches he has played, first round at ATP in Paris against the Australian Alex de Miñaur and the final of the ATP of Antwerp in Belgium in which he defeated the Canadian Auger Aliassime. Therefore he has not won since last October 22 in which he needed to come from behind to beat Austrian Dominic Thiem;
How is Andy Murray coming along?
The tennis player from Great Britain arrives after playing an exhibition tournament the Battle of the Brits in which he defeated Draper in three sets, but lost against Evans. He has lost the last two ATP matches he has played and has not won in an official match since last October 25 when he defeated Russian Safiullun after a comeback;
Background
Only Andy Murray and Sebastian Korda have met and it was precisely in this 2022 in the quarterfinals of the ATP Gijó n in which the American won in three sets after 2 hours and 27 minutes. A match that ended with the score of 4-6, 6-1 and 1-6;
Venue: The match will be played at the Memorial Drive Park Complex, located in Adelaide, which opened in 1921 and has a capacity for 5,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Andy Murray and Sebastian Korda meet in the first round of the Adelaide ATP as they look to get 2022 off to the best possible start;
