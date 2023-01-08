Novak Djokovic vs Sebastian Korda LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Final ATP Adelaida

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for more information about Novak Djokovic vs Sebastian Korda
In a few moments we will share with you the Novak Djokovic vs Sebastian Korda match preview and the latest news from the Memorial Drive Park Complex. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Sebastian Korda?
If you want to watch the match Djokovic vs Korda it can be followed on television through Tennis TV
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the match between Novak Djokovic vs Sebastian Korda in ATP Adelaide Final?
This is the start time of the match between Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda on January 8, 2023
Argentina: 03:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 02:30 hrs.
Brazil: 02:30 hrs.
Chile: 01:30 hrs.
Colombia: 01:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 01:30 hrs.
Spain: 8:30 hrs.
Mexico: 1:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 2:30 hrs.
Peru: 01:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 02:30 hrs.
Greece: 9:30 hrs.
Serbia: 8:30 hrs.
Novak Djokovic talks about his opponent
Novak Djokovic analyzed his opponent in the final of the ATP Adelaide "He is one of the players with the neatest stroke technique that you can see on the circuit. He has a lot of talent. The way he plays and the way he moves on court is beautiful tennis. Tomorrow I will try to make it ugly. Joking aside, he is one of the players of the new generation that is aiming for the top spots in the world. It's a matter of time before he reaches the Top 10. Radek Stepanek helps him a lot, he was part of my team and I know how he works".
As for his feelings, he commented the following: "It went great, against Medvedev in straight sets, I couldn't ask for more, except for that little scare in the hamstring, but otherwise everything else was fantastic. As the tournament goes on, I'm playing better. That's what I want and what I'm working for. I'm hitting the ball very well. Tomorrow the conditions will be different, with a bit more sun. I served very well, which helps when you play against Daniil. In the end, a couple of strokes decided the winner".
As for his feelings, he commented the following: "It went great, against Medvedev in straight sets, I couldn't ask for more, except for that little scare in the hamstring, but otherwise everything else was fantastic. As the tournament goes on, I'm playing better. That's what I want and what I'm working for. I'm hitting the ball very well. Tomorrow the conditions will be different, with a bit more sun. I served very well, which helps when you play against Daniil. In the end, a couple of strokes decided the winner".
How does Sebastian Korda arrive?
The American tennis player of only 22 years old also comes from losing the last two matches he has played, first round at ATP in Paris against the Australian Alex de Miñ aur and the final of the ATP in Antwerp in Belgium in which he defeated the Canadian Auger Aliassime. Therefore, he had not won since last October 22nd, when he needed to come from behind to beat the Austrian Dominic Thiem. In this tournament he started winning against former world No. 1 Andy Murray, in the round of 16 against Spain's Bautista, in the quarterfinals against Sinner and reached the final after the Japanese Nishioka withdrew, although Korda had already won the first set. Like his opponent in the final, he has not conceded a single set in this tournament;
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
The Serbian tennis player returns to Australia after not being here last year when he decided not to get vaccinated and was involved in a controversy where the Australian government decided to leave him out of the first Grand Slam of 2022, the Australian Open. Nole bid farewell to 2022 by winning at the ATP Finals, being a finalist at the ATP in Paris and playing an exhibition in the United Arab Emirates. Before returning to dispute the Australian Open is playing the ATP Adelaide in which he has qualified for the final after beating two French players, Lestienne and Halys, in the quarterfinals to Dennis Shapovalov and in the semifinals to Daniil Medvedev, reaches the final without conceding any set.
Background
This will be the first time that Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda will face each other. In their first duel they will do so in search of their first title in this 2023, the Serbian will fight to win his 92nd title, while the American will be looking for his second. The last time Djokovic faced an American was in the group stage of the ATP Finals, against Taylor Fritz in a match that Nole won;
Venue: The match will be played at the Memorial Drive Park Complex, located in Adelaide, which opened in 1921 and has a capacity for 5,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda will meet in the final of the Adelaide ATP in search of their first title in 2023.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the match between Novak Djokovic vs Sebastian Korda in ATP Adelaide Final
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.