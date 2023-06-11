Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Roland Garros Final

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud?
If you want to watch Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud live on TV, you can follow it on Eurosport.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option
What time is Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 15:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 9:00 AM
Venezuela: 9:00 AM
England: 14:00 AM
Australia : 23:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
The Grand Slams, Novak Djokovic's motivation.
After beating Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals, who finished the match with cramps at the beginning of the third set, he praised him: "I am sure he will win Roland Garros several times. He is a very complete player, he has already won a Grand Slam and is the youngest number 1 in the history of our sport.
Regarding the importance of the Grand Slams for him, he commented: "The Grand Slams are my main motivation. I have won the first Grand Slam of the season and I am in the final of the second one. I'm flattered to see that there are records on the table but I need to add another win to be on that list. I know what I need to do. I am fully focused with my team. We are already thinking about the next opponent and hopefully we can lift the title."
How does Casper Ruud arrive?
The 24-year-old Norwegian tennis player was surprised in the first Grand Slam of the year when he lost in the second round of the Australian Open. After being eliminated in the second consecutive match in Acapulco, Indian Wells and ATP Miami. In April he won the ATP Estoril. After winning his first title in 2023 he was eliminated in the second match at ATP Monte Carlo and Barcelona, while in Madrid in his first match. In Rome he reached the semifinals, but lost against Danish Rune. Before playing the second Grand Slam of the year, he fell in his second match at the ATP Geneva in Switzerland. At Roland Garros he has eliminated Ymer, Zeppieri, Zhang, Jarry, Rune and Zverev to reach the final.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
The Serb, now world number three, started 2023 by winning the Adelaide ATP and then took the first Grand Slam, lifting the Australian Open in his return to the tournament. In ATP Dubai he reached the semifinals where he ended his perfect start and cut his 15-match winning streak when he suffered his first defeat of the year against Daniil Medvedev. A month later he returned to the courts in his first clay court tournament where he lost in the round of 16 against Lorenzo Musetti. In Banja Luka ATP he was defeated in the round of 16 by his compatriot Lajovic. Due to shoulder discomfort he missed the Madrid Masters 1000. In Rome, where he was defending his title, he reached the quarterfinals where he was defeated by Rune. In this Roland Garros he is already in the semifinals where he has eliminated Kovacevic, Fucsovics, Davidovich, Varillas, Khachanov and Carlos Alcaraz, facing the Russian and the Spaniard were the only matches in which he lost a set in the second Grand Slam of the year.
Background
Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud have met four times, with a favorable balance for the Serb who has won all four duels. The last time they met was in the final of the ATP Finals in November 2022 where the player from Belgrade won 7-5, 6-3. This was the only time they faced each other in a tournament final and for the first time they will meet in a Grand Slam.
The stadium
The match will be played at the Philippe Chatrier court, located in the city of Paris, which was rebuilt in 2019 and has a capacity of 15,225 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will meet in the final of Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam of the year;
