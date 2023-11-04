Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Paris Masters 1000
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
5:40 AM16 minutes ago

Don't leave here to follow Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev

In a few moments we will share the preview of Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Accor Arena court. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
5:35 AM21 minutes ago

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev?

If you want to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev match live, you can follow it on television through Tennis TV


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option

5:30 AM26 minutes ago

What time is Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev at Masters 1000 in Paris?

This is the start time of the game in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Bolivia: 12:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Chile: 1:00 PM

Colombia: 11:00 AM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM

United States (ET): 12:00 PM

Spain: 5:00 PM

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Paraguay: 1:00 PM

Peru: 11:00 AM in

Uruguay: 2:00 PM

5:25 AM31 minutes ago

Djokovic has won 31 of 32 matches this year

The world number 1 remains unstoppable. He has only lost the Wimbledon final, he has won the other matches of the season. He has 16 consecutive victories. Furthermore, yesterday he qualified for the semifinals of the Paris Masters 1000 for the ninth time

 

This is how the pass to the semis closed

 

 

5:20 AM36 minutes ago

How does Andrey Rublev arrive?

The 26-year-old Russian tennis player is number 5 in the world in the ATP ranking.

 

In 2023, Rublev has managed to win two titles, but both on land, at the ATP Bastad and the Monte Carlo Masters 1000. He is having a good final stretch. He reached the quarterfinals at the US Open where he was unable to beat his compatriot Medvedev. After a bad performance in Beijing, he made up for it at the Shanghai Masters 1000 by reaching the final, but lost it in the tie break of the third set, eventually having a match point against Hurkacz. In Vienna he reached the semi-finals, but could not beat Sinner.

 

He started the Paris Masters 1000 with a quick match, as he won in just over an hour from Nishioka. Van de Zandschulp lasted the same duration, after winning by a double 6-3. It was more difficult for him to overcome Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals. The Australian took the first set, but Andrey turned it around with 6-3 and 6-1 to earn a place in the semifinals

 

5:15 AM41 minutes ago

How is Novak Djokovic coming along?

Novak Djokovic at 36 years of age is at the top of the ATP ranking. He has won the last two tournaments he has played. 


He has played this year all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came to this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the whole tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour. 

 

In his first match at the Masters 1000 he overcame it comfortably by beating the Argentinean, Martin Etcheverry in two sets, 6-3 and 6-2. The match lasted 1 hour and 25 minutes. He suffered much more in the round of 16 against Griekspoor. The Dutchman took the first set, but the Serb turned it around, first winning in the tie break of the second set and then 6-4 in the last set. He also struggled in the quarterfinals against Holger Rune, but 'Nole' took revenge after losing the final of this tournament against the Dane.

 

5:10 AMan hour ago

Sixth duel

Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev have met five times in history. The balance is in favor of the Serbian tennis player who has won four times, while only one victory for Rublev. Third duel in this 2023 after the Australian Open and Wimbledon. It will be the first time they meet at the Paris Masters 1000. The only time the Russian player beat the Serbian was at home in the Belgrade ATP Final.

 

5:05 AMan hour ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Accor Arena, located in the city of Paris. It is a multipurpose venue that has been used for sporting, musical and cultural events. It was built in 1981 and has a capacity of 20,300 spectators.

 

5:00 AMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev will meet in the semifinals of the Paris Masters 1000. Both will be looking for a place in Sunday's final.
4:55 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev at Paris Masters 1000

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo