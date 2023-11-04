Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Paris Masters 1000

ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option
What time is Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev at Masters 1000 in Paris?
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 5:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Djokovic has won 31 of 32 matches this year
This is how the pass to the semis closed
31-1 on hard courts this season 🥵@DjokerNole wins the Paris 2022 final rematch 7-5 6-7 6-4 against Rune 👏#RolexParisMasters pic.twitter.com/P5ko7k5Bh2— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 3, 2023
How does Andrey Rublev arrive?
In 2023, Rublev has managed to win two titles, but both on land, at the ATP Bastad and the Monte Carlo Masters 1000. He is having a good final stretch. He reached the quarterfinals at the US Open where he was unable to beat his compatriot Medvedev. After a bad performance in Beijing, he made up for it at the Shanghai Masters 1000 by reaching the final, but lost it in the tie break of the third set, eventually having a match point against Hurkacz. In Vienna he reached the semi-finals, but could not beat Sinner.
He started the Paris Masters 1000 with a quick match, as he won in just over an hour from Nishioka. Van de Zandschulp lasted the same duration, after winning by a double 6-3. It was more difficult for him to overcome Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals. The Australian took the first set, but Andrey turned it around with 6-3 and 6-1 to earn a place in the semifinals
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
He has played this year all the finals of a Grand Slam in one year, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the US Open. He came to this tournament after winning the last Grand Slam of the year where he only dropped two sets during the whole tournament. He arrives after resting after missing the entire Asian tour.
In his first match at the Masters 1000 he overcame it comfortably by beating the Argentinean, Martin Etcheverry in two sets, 6-3 and 6-2. The match lasted 1 hour and 25 minutes. He suffered much more in the round of 16 against Griekspoor. The Dutchman took the first set, but the Serb turned it around, first winning in the tie break of the second set and then 6-4 in the last set. He also struggled in the quarterfinals against Holger Rune, but 'Nole' took revenge after losing the final of this tournament against the Dane.
Sixth duel
The Stadium