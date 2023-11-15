Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Finals
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev?

If you want to watch the match Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev it can be followed on TV on Tennis TV.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is the Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev ATP Finals?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:


Argentina: 10:30 a.m. 

Bolivia: 9:30 a.m.

Brazil: 10:30 a.m. 

Chile: 10:30 a.m. 

Colombia: 8:30 a.m. 

Ecuador: 8:30 a.m. 

USA (ET): 9:30 A.M. USA (ET): 9:30 am 

Spain: 2:30 p.m.

Mexico: 7:30 a.m. 

Paraguay: 10:30 a.m. 

Peru: 8:30 a.m. 

Uruguay: 10:30 a.m. 

Venezuela: 9:30 a.m.

Alcaraz no longer has a chance to be number 1

The Spanish tennis player has run out of options to finish the year in the first position of the ATP ranking, since Djokovic took away his hopes on the first day of the ATP Finals. Now Carlos Alcaraz's goal is to finish as number 2 in the world.
How does Andrey Rublev arrive?

The 26-year-old Russian tennis player is currently ranked No. 5 in the world. 

 

This year he has won two titles. The most recent in Sweden at the ATP Bastad where he defeated Casper Ruud in the final. After losing in the quarterfinals against Medvedev at the US Open, he fell in the round of 16 at the ATP Beijing. He disputed the final of the Shanghai Masters 1000 where he lost the final against Hurkacz after three sets. Then he fell in the semifinals of the ATP Vienna and in the same round of the Masters 1000 in Paris he was defeated by Novak Djokovic.

 

He has not had the desired start in the ATP Finals, as in the first match he was defeated by Daniil Medvedev in two sets, with a 6-4 and 6-2.

 

How does Carlos Alcaraz arrive?

The current world number 2 at only 20 years of age is having a spectacular 2023.

 

He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with competitive rhythm against Novak Djokovic. After that he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting the Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last tournament he played was the US Open, where he could not overcome Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals and could not revalidate the title. He began the Asian tour falling in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner in the China Open and in Shanghai he fell in the round of 16 against Dmitrov. He did not fare much better in the Paris Masters 1000, as in his first match he lost against the Russian, Safiullin.

 

He started the ATP Finals with a defeat against Alexander Zverev, even though he started winning the first set, but finally the German came back and now he will have to win both matches to have a chance to be in the next round.

 

Background

This will be the second time that these two tennis players face each other and the first time they will face each other in an official match. The only history between Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev is from 2022 in the exhibition tournament of United Arab Emirates in which the Russian player won by 6-2 and 6-1.

 

The Stadium

The match will be played on the central court of the Pala Alpitour, located in the city of Turin. It was inaugurated on December 13, 2005 and has a capacity for 15657 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev will meet in the second match of the group stage of the ATP Finals. Both share the same group with Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev.
