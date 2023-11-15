Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Finals

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev?
What time is the Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev ATP Finals?
Argentina: 10:30 a.m.
Bolivia: 9:30 a.m.
Brazil: 10:30 a.m.
Chile: 10:30 a.m.
Colombia: 8:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 8:30 a.m.
USA (ET): 9:30 A.M. USA (ET): 9:30 am
Spain: 2:30 p.m.
Mexico: 7:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.
Peru: 8:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 10:30 a.m.
Venezuela: 9:30 a.m.
Alcaraz no longer has a chance to be number 1
How does Andrey Rublev arrive?
This year he has won two titles. The most recent in Sweden at the ATP Bastad where he defeated Casper Ruud in the final. After losing in the quarterfinals against Medvedev at the US Open, he fell in the round of 16 at the ATP Beijing. He disputed the final of the Shanghai Masters 1000 where he lost the final against Hurkacz after three sets. Then he fell in the semifinals of the ATP Vienna and in the same round of the Masters 1000 in Paris he was defeated by Novak Djokovic.
He has not had the desired start in the ATP Finals, as in the first match he was defeated by Daniil Medvedev in two sets, with a 6-4 and 6-2.
How does Carlos Alcaraz arrive?
He reached the semifinals of Roland Garros where cramps prevented him from finishing the match with competitive rhythm against Novak Djokovic. After that he won the ATP London and took revenge on the Serbian by lifting the Wimbledon in a historic final. He was surprised in his start on the hard court after losing in the quarterfinals against the American Paul. In Cincinnati he reached the final, but again ran into Novak Djokovic. In the last tournament he played was the US Open, where he could not overcome Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals and could not revalidate the title. He began the Asian tour falling in the semifinals against the Italian Sinner in the China Open and in Shanghai he fell in the round of 16 against Dmitrov. He did not fare much better in the Paris Masters 1000, as in his first match he lost against the Russian, Safiullin.
He started the ATP Finals with a defeat against Alexander Zverev, even though he started winning the first set, but finally the German came back and now he will have to win both matches to have a chance to be in the next round.
Background
