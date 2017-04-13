Fed Cup: Johanna Konta headlines Great Britain team for tie against Romania

(L-R) Jocelyn Rae, Heath Watson, team captain Anne Keothavong, Laura Robson, and Johanna Konta celebrate after reaching the World Group II Playoffs. The team will stay the same for the tie versus Romania (Getty Images)

Great Britain’s chances of beating Romania and making the Fed Cup World Group II for the first time in 24 years have been given a huge boost after it was confirmed that world number seven Johanna Konta will be in action for the team that travel to Constanta next week.

Konta, who was also in action when the British team came through the Europe/Africa Zone Group 1 playoffs in February, has had a strong season so far and whilst the team probably still go in as slight underdogs against the Romanians, their chances have been boosted by the presence of the Miami Open champion.

On their way to making the Playoff, the team dropped just one rubber, and captain Anne Keothavong’s faith in her team shows as, alongside Konta, she has named an unchanged team with Heather Watson, Laura Robson, and Jocelyn Rae also set to be in action.

GB looking to maintain recent Fed Cup form

The last time Great Britain were at World Group level in the Fed Cup was back in 1993, with the team being stuck in the lower levels ever since, though their form in the competition so far this year suggests they have a decent chance to return to the second-highest level of the competition.

Johanna Konta after winning the title in Miami. She could be hugely important for Great Britain in this tie (Getty/Julian Finney)

It hasn’t been the easiest year for Watson, who will have to qualify for the French Open, though she excelled in the Playoffs back in February, winning all four of her singles rubbers as well as the deciding doubles alongside Konta in the decisive tie against Croatia. Konta lost her singles tie in the tie against Croatia, though won her other three singles tie and her superb form sees her ranked second on the Road To Singapore; she will be tough to beat, even on her strongest surface.

Robson and Rae also had a good Playoffs back in February, securing doubles victories over teams from Portugal, Latvia, and Turkey to secure three whitewash victories for the team in Group Stage play. Should they be called into action against Romania they will likely have a tough rubber, though will be confident after their victories earlier this year.