French Open: Agnieszka Radwanska survives a tough test to reach the third round in Paris

Former world number two Agnieszka Radwanska had a tough ordeal on Court Suzanne Lenglen against Alison Van Uytvanck. The Pole recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since reaching the final in Sydney back in January. Nonetheless, the ninth-seeded Pole's class shone through to send the 2015 French Open quarterfinalist packing.

Van Uytvanck wins a lengthily opening set

The world number 113 has recovered from an Achilles and a wrist injury. Nonetheless, the 23-year-old came out firing in the opening set breaking Radwanska's serve immediately. The power of Van Uytvanck was evident in the opening set and she consolidated the break easily to lead 2-0. Moreover, Radwanska held to love in her next service game.

The Belgian continued to beat Radwanska at her own game by producing drop shot winners to stretch her lead to 3-1. Once again, the ninth seed's serve was under scrutiny but she saved three break points and held serve in a game that almost lasted ten minutes.

Radwanska had a brief medical timeout to tend to her fingernail. Nevertheless, she broke back in Van Uytvanck's next service game to restore parity at 3-3 in the opening set. A few unforced errors from the 2012 Wimbledon runner-up and a sweet forehand winner placed by Van Uytvanck allowed the Belgian to regain the initiative and lead 4-3.

The 2015 quarterfinalist's volley winner at the net and good body serve allowed the Belgian to apply more pressure on Radwanska. Furthermore, Radwanska seemed to dominate a rally but the world number 113 found a placed a lob to perfection over the Pole's head. The crosscourt winner from Van Uytvanck gave her a 5-3 lead, and she was in pole position to take the opening set.

Radwanska held quickly in her next service game to give her some confidence to try to break the Belgian's serve. The Belgian failed to serve for the opening set committing multiple unforced errors. Radwanska won the game with a backhand return winner down the line.

Van Uytvanck was unable to live with Radwanska in the final two sets (Photo by Eric Feferberg / Getty)

The former world number two took the lead for the first time in this match with a service game to love. Radwanska was threatening to take the second set being two points away to take the opening set. Unfortunately, she was unable to pinch the first set and they went to a tiebreak.

Radwanska got off to a bad start in the tiebreak with a wild forehand unforced error sailing long. The Belgian raced out to a 3-0 lead but the former world number two won the next two points to trail 3-2. The Pole got the tiebreak back on serve at 4-3 down but her famous crouch shot went into the net. Nonetheless, a crushing return winner and a smash winner at the net handed the Belgian the first set, 7-6(3) in 1 hour and 4 minutes.

Radwanska races through the second set

The 2015 quarterfinalist saved two break points in her first service game in the second set and went on to hold serve. However, Radwanska changed her game plan by coming to the net more often and she held her serve easily. The ninth seed finally broke Van Uytvanck to lead 2-1 in the second set.

The former world number two trailed at 0-30 in her next service game but she bailed herself out of trouble with some good first serves and a smash volley winner at the net to consolidate the break and lead 3-1. The Belgian was struggling to keep up with her level of play in the first set and she was quickly a double break down.

More unforced errors continued to spew from Van Uytvanck's racquet although she had a break point to retrieve one of the breaks back, Radwanska saved it by coming forward to the net with a forehand winner. More good serving from the Pole helped her win five successive games and leading 5-1.

Van Uytvanck came out firing in the next game with two scintillating backhand winners down the line, and she finished the game with a sweet backhand crosscourt winner. The 2013 French Open quarterfinalist served for the second set with ease, by virtue of a forehand unforced error from Van Uytvanck.

The Pole books her place in the third round at Roland Garros

Both players held their service games to love in the final set, however, with a backhand unforced error out wide in the third game, Radwanska stamped down her authority in this match by breaking the Belgian to garner a 2-1 advantage. The ninth seed consolidated the break with errors continue to spew from the Belgian's racquet.

Nonetheless, Van Uytvanck continued to keep in touch with Radwanska by holding serve with a smash volley at the net. Radwanska continued to remain composed on her serve, and the world number 113 held to love in the next service game but the Pole still had the lead at 4-3.

The ninth seed is a dark horse for the title in Paris (Photo by Eric Feferberg / Getty)

The Pole continued to be more aggressive in the final set by coming forward to the net, serving her first ace out wide and she sealed the game by virtue of a good serve out wide. Van Uytvanck had to serve to stay in the match and she got off to a poor start with another unforced error. However, she won the next two points with another firing backhand winner down the line and a half-volley winner. Moreover, more forehand unforced errors continued to be the downfall for Van Uytvanck and Radwanska had her first match point. The Pole converted with the Belgian's backhand landing in the next to seal her place in the third round in two hours and 23 minutes.

Match Stats

Radwanska got 68 percent of her first serves in and she won 73 percent of the points on her first serves. Whereas, Van Uytvanck got 49 percent of her first serves in and won 65 percent of the points on her first serve. Even though Van Uytvanck produced 46 winners, she committed 45 unforced errors, in contrast to Radwanska who produced 18 winners and 16 unforced errors.

The third round awaits for Radwanska

The Pole recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since January, and she will place Alize Cornet in the third round. The charismatic Frenchwoman dispatched 20th seed Barbora Strycova on Chatrier.

