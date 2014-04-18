Interview, Eli Mengem: "I was addicted to reading stories about football, then I realised I wanted to tell them"

1. What influenced you to pursue a career in football journalism?

I have always been into reading newspapers on all subjects, and especially love a good opinion piece. When I started really getting into football I realised I could not go a day without looking, listening, reading about the game and everything around it on a daily basis. If I did go without it for even a day I would feel at a loss and that was when I knew that I needed to work in the industry. Another part that influenced me was the incredible football publications that discuss everything on and in even more interestingly off the field. FourFourTwo, When Saturday Comes, World Soccer, these publications, stories and articles could only be told in a sport like football, and I was addicted to reading them… It wasn’t long before I realised I wanted to tell them.

2. What did it feel like winning the competition to go to Brazil and look the Confederations Cup?

It was just incredible; I was stoked just to be considered! To be honest, by the time I won it, it was a relief, I was in Japan for a World Cup Qualification game for my beloved Australian national team and I had spent the whole time there trying to get as many views for the video as possible, as the winner was whoever out of the final three got the most views! Sitting in the stands looking the competition didn’t even feel real. As a football fan knowing I was sitting in Brazil, looking Brazil amongst Brazilians was a real moment for me, it was like the Mecca for football purists!

3. What was the best game you witnessed at the Confederation’s Cup?

The best game would have to be the Brazil vs.Uruguay Semi-Final! The atmosphere was just so electric and because of political issues in the country at the time, the game meant a lot to the home crowd. The national anthem at the start actually brought tears to my eyes! As for on the pitch, it would have to be Italy vs. Japan. At 2-0 up the Japanese fans started singing ‘ole!’ as their team passed the ball around and remember this was against five time champs Italy!