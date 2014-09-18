Bury - Burton Albion: Sky Bet League 2 Preview

Burton Albion head north on Saturday afternoon for a mouth-watering League Two clash with fellow high flyers Bury. Only two points separate the two pre-season favourites for promotion, who even after eight games are living up to expectations.

Bury, now under the guidance of former Barnsley manager David Flitcroft, had to adjust to life back in League Two last season following relegation from League One a year earlier. After Stewart Day took over and saved the club from extinction just before the 2013/14 campaign, a host of players were signed resulting in last season being a year of transition. A 12th place finish was an impressive return after Flitcroft steadied the ship in the wake of Kevin Blackwell’s departure midway through the season. The Shakers squad has been added to this term with big name signings such as Ryan Lowe and Nicky Adams, both in second spells with the club, to help them make a swift return to League One.

Burton Albion, however, have had to go through play-off heartache for two successive years. After bowing out in the semi-final stage to Bradford in 2012/13, last season they went one step further and a trip to Wembley to battle with Fleetwood Town for a spot in League One. They narrowly lost 1-0, but after two successful League Two campaigns, now find themselves one of the experienced promotion battlers in the league.

Neither of these teams could be split last season with a 2-2 draw at the Pirelli Stadium and a goalless draw in the reverse at the JD Stadium. Both had contrasting evenings during the week as Burton headed to AFC Wimbledon unbeaten and suffered a surprise 3-0 loss, The Brewers suffering at the hands of a brace from lower league 'beast' Adebayo Akinfenwa. Bury welcomed Stevenage to the JD Stadium and fell behind early, only to answer with an immediate response from Ryan Lowe and then a further goal from Craig Jones to come from behind and win 2-1 with a dominant display. Both teams have now only lost once in the league this season, with Bury unbeaten since theirs back on the opening day of the season at home to Cheltenham.

The Shakers and Brewers have impressed thus far this term and no more so than the latter, who despatched of Premier League Queens Park Rangers in the League Cup 2nd Round by one goal to nil. Bury also ran Bolton Wanderers close to an upset at the Macron Stadium in Round 1, as only a stoppage time equaliser and a narrow loss after extra time defied them a Championship scalp. Both are guided by two young, promising managers in David Flitcroft and Gary Rowett, with Flitcroft already tasting Championship management with Barnsley and Gary Rowett only recently turning down Championship Blackpool to continue the project at Burton.

Bury's new found finances has seen fans favourite Ryan Lowe return to the JD Stadium, and he has started where he left off with three goals this season. Danny Rose, after an initial loan, arrived on a permanent deal from Barnsley and is another of The Shakers dangermen with five goals thus far. With Nicky Adams back in familiar territory, after arriving from Rotherham in the summer, alongside midfielders such as Tom Soares and ever present Danny Mayor, Bury are looking as dangerous as their last League Two promotion campaign back in 2010/11. Burton will have their own firepower in tow with new arrivals Stuart Beavons and John Mousinho, both plucked from Preston North End in the summer, already in and amongst the goals this season. Lucas Akins, a summer signing from Stevenage, also leads the line and with three goals this term, if fit in time for Saturday's showdown, will be looking to grab more to help The Brewers take all three points back to East Staffordshire.

Bury - Burton promises to be an exciting encounter so early on in the season and a fitting advert for League Two football. Both teams will be hoping by 5pm on Saturday that they will be topping Sky Bet League Two, but whatever the outcome it's likely that these two will be in and around the promotion picture come next May.