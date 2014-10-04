As it happened: Manchester United - Everton

14:02. Well, what a game that was! Thanks for joining me today, I'll be back with another live commentary in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for more of the latest football news, match reports and more on VAVEL - with 3 other Premier League games to play today before another week of international break. Enjoy the rest of your day, thanks again!

14:01. My Man Of The Match: David de Gea. Unlucky not to keep a clean sheet, the Spaniard made 4 vital saves, including one from a Baines penalty on the stroke of half-time. di Maria gets an honourable mention, but if it was not for de Gea, Everton would have won the game in truth.

14:00. That win has moved Manchester United up to 4th place, whilst Everton are stuck in a tricky situation, in 17th.

90+7: Kevin Friend blows his whistle to end the game. United win, in a nervy finish to an entertaining game. Everton will feel disappointed that they did not get a decent result today, but de Gea's cluster of saves have contributed to van Gaal's side taking all 3 points at home.

90+6: And that sums up his afternoon in truth. Lukaku gets past Rojo, but his header balloons over the bar.

90+4: Stones down to ground, clutching his ankle in pain as the physio treats him - he landed awkwardly and will not be able to continue.

90+3: WHAT A DOUBLE SAVE FROM DE GEA! United have this man to thank for still being ahead, somehow! He makes two good saves within the space of a minute as Everton push men forward from the corner.

90: The fourth official signals for 4 minutes of stoppage time to be played, before Osman is denied by a good save from de Gea! The Spaniard dives low to parry the midfielder's effort, out for a corner.

89: Good recovery from Stones! He is unable to keep control of the ball as he slides in and is the last defender, van Persie wins the ball for United and sprints towards goal but Stones does well to slide in cleanly and block him using his strength. Howard given a yellow card for his reaction to van Persie pulling the youngster down.

86: Good stop from de Gea who dives low to his right and holds onto the ball from a power-hit by Osman.

85: di Maria sprints down the flank with the ball at his feet, tries to get past Besic who contains him and manages to win a goal-kick as the Argentine accidentally pushes the ball out of play to try and beat the midfielder.

83: Dangerous cross by Oviedo into the area, but no team-mates are in the box and de Gea lookes as the delivery trickles past his post.

80: 10 minutes left to play, United seem to be happy to sit back and hold for a 2-1 win.

78: Time for a reunion it seems. United SUB: Valencia OFF, Fellaini ON. The former Everton midfielder gets a few minutes under his belt, against his old club as he regains his fitness from suffering an injury during pre-season.

76: Everton SUBS: McGeady and Hibbert OFF, Osman and Browning ON

75: A double substitution coming up for Roberto Martinez, with Osman and Browning both getting ready to come on the field of play. Have I mentioned Lukaku at all in this second-half? I don't think I have... that's because he's being isolated up-front alone with NO service..

72: United SUB: Falcao OFF, James Wilson ON. The young striker replaces El Tigre, who has scored his first Premier League goal with a scrappy flick over Howard. He becomes the 6th Colombian to score a goal in the EPL, the last to do that was Fulham striker Hugo Rodallega.

Falcao has had a decent game, not amazing but his movement in the box has been good and was consequently rewarded with a goal for his efforts.

70: United SUB: Shaw OFF, Blackett ON. Shaw hobbles off the pitch with the physio, to a warm round of applause from the United supporters around the ground. Another injury is something they don't need - especially as he has played well today.

68: Good sliding block by Blind, to deny the attempted run into the area from Oviedo. The flag has gone up though, for a United costless-kick. Shaw has gone down meanwhile, and the physio has come onto the pitch to treat him.

64: Everton SUB: Pienaar OFF, Oviedo ON. Nice to see Costa Rican full-back Bryan Oviedo back from a serious long-term injury, having a double leg break in their FA Cup win against Stevenage last season back in January.

63: GOAL! Falcao gets up and running with his first Premier League goal! Di Maria has a low shot bounce off the foot of Falcao, and it spins over Howard into the back of the net. 2-1 to United, and although there are questions over whether it was possibly offside, the goal stands. Everton concede at the worst possible time, just when they were building up momentum.

59: Blackett has been seen on the cameras, warming up to get ready and come on.

57: That goal has really helped Everton get a spring in their step, they look dangerous going forward and United are suddenly on the backfoot now.

54: GOAL! Everton equalise, courtesy of a bullet header from Naismith! The Toffees get back into the game with emphatic style, as a superb ball into the area by Baines from a well-worked costless-kick set-up falls into the path of the Scottish striker who heads past de Gea who could only look as the ball beat him into the net. 1-1, game on!

52: Yellow card given to Valencia for a late tackle, the 5th yellow card of the game so far.

50: Close! Shaw beats his man on the flank again, feeds a through ball into the area for Falcao who takes a touch, stumbles past a defender before having a shot deflected out for a corner. Promising play from the Colombian, as he continues to look for his first United goal.

48: Good closing down from Rafael, to block the atttempted cross from Baines. de Gea rushes out and smothers the delivery, with the sting taken out of it.

13:04. Everton kick-off the second 45 minutes, with no substitutions for either side at the break.

13:02. The second-half is set to begin shortly.

13:00. Everyone knows that United are impressive going forward, but at the back they leave a lot to be desired. Something to think about.

12:58. That doesn't mean that he has to be lazy either, especially with an in-experienced back-line ahead of him. United's defence have never played together competitively before, the Belgian needs to exploit that.

12:56. Lukaku needs to get more service on the ball, if he is to have an impact on the game. I've said this a few times already, you cannot expect him to win the ball and sprint 70-80yards just to score.

12:54. Cameras showed that Shaw kissed de Gea after the half-time whistle, it's not surprising. A momentary lapse of judgment could mean the difference between winning and losing, so it makes sense that Shaw understands the weight of importance from his tackle. Honest but late on Hibbert, who was always going to go down in the area.

12:52. United leading at home, but it's certainly far from over at the interval.

45+3: The referee blows his whistle for half-time, and United go into the break with a slender lead. Everton have not offered much going forward, but look dangerous in possession - just need to improve on their final ball.

45+2: SAVED! Baines' low hit is well parried by de Gea, who does well to dive to his right and block the Englishman's effort. Not a great penalty in truth, and that's the first time that Baines has not scored from the penalty spot in the Premier League; having scored on his last 15 attempts.

45+1: PENALTY! Shaw dives in late on Hibbert inside the area, and gives away a penalty. Baines to take, on the stroke of half-time.

45: The fourth official has signalled for 2 minutes of stoppage time to be played at the end of the first-half, with United leading Everton 1-0.

40: Half-chance for Lukaku goes begging, he gets the better of McNair but has a rushed shot wide of de Gea's goal.

37: Great last-ditch defending from Jagielka, who charges towards van Persie on the ball and clatters into him as the ball trickles out for a corner. The referee points for a set-piece, which is cleared away eventually.

36: Ironic cheers from the United fans, after Pienaar is brought down by Rafael from behind - and the referee gives a foul the other way as the South African midfielder holds the ball in his hands expecting a foul to be given to him.

33: Close! An inviting cross into the area has United defenders scrambling as Lukaku lurks towards it, he jumps highest to try and head past de Gea but is denied by a headed block away as the hosts hoof clear.

32: And it seems that the Belgian beast has woken up... Lukaku finally gets involved in the game, showing his pace and strength to shrug off two challenges and wins a corner for his team again. Needs to do more of this and get on the ball if he is to have an impact on the match today.

29: Close! di Maria has a costless-kick effort parried away by Howard; after his strike is deflected off Naismith's head and makes it more difficult for the American to stop.

27: That's his 3rd goal in 5 games for United. di Maria has been a standout performer this season so far.

26: GOAL! United take the lead, thanks to di Maria! Rafael sprints down the flank, crosses a great ball into the area which Jagielka partially clears into the path of Mata; he feeds it through towards the Argentine who calmly places the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

25: Pienaar is booked after his frustration gets the better of him, he gets the ball from a direct pass - his touch is poor and Rafael wins the ball off him, he sticks a leg out and trips the Brazilian down.

23: Over the bar! di Maria gets the ball from 30 yards out, takes a touch and smashes the ball towards goal.... but Howard is not troubled and his effort continues to rise over the crossbar.

21: Tackles flying, two yellow cards already in an interesting start to this game. Still 0-0, Everton are slowly getting into the game and United look good with their link-up play.

20: Blind with a fiesty sliding challenge on Naismith, the Everton fans are not happy with that tackle and neither is the Scottish striker who looks at the referee hoping Blind is booked. The referee talks to the Dutch midfielder, but that is all.

18: Good build-up play from the hosts, as Falcao and di Maria link up quickly before Falcao has a first-time hit volley which fires wide of Howard's goal.

17: Besic is booked after holding back the run of di Maria - rightly so although it was a tactical foul.

15: The corner comes of nothing, as United get the ball clear.

14: Everton corner, after Lukaku does well to out-strength McNair near the touchline and win a set-piece for his team.

12: Di Maria has an attempted effort on-goal... well blocked by Besic and out for a throw-in.

10: Good defensive work by Stones, who tracks back to win the ball as United attempt to get forward but Falcao is thwarted by the young English international.

8: Yellow card brandished to van Persie after a late sliding challenge on Barry.

6: Di Maria gets forward quickly, finds van Persie who skips past Stones well before having a shot on-goal... high and wide!

4: Shaw sprints past Hibbert on the flank before whipping in an inviting cross for Falcao.... close! The Colombian heads the effort goalwards but Howard smothers his shot.

2: Everton dominating possession in the early exchanges, trying to find space by passing across the pitch.

12:00. United kick-off the game and it has begun!

11:50. Just over 10 minutes to go, with new official United club ambassador and former midfielder Ji Sung-Park being unveiled to the home supporters now. Sir Alex Ferguson stands by him, recalling his best performances for the team to a warm reception from the fans.

11:49. Today is also a special day for Everton captain and defender Phil Jagielka. It is his 200th Premier League start, as well as his 250th appearance in total.

11:48. An interesting stat going into the game, United goalkeeper David de Gea marks today with his 140th appearance for the club. Only 10 men have made more appearances for The Red Devils (credit: Man Utd's official Twitter)

11:47. There will be an obvious void left by the fact that United captain Rooney is unavailable due to suspension, so the pressure will be on Mata to perform well in his natural no.10 role.

11:46. The big team news for today Manchester United - Everton live is that both Mata and Falcao start for United, as they look to carry on from their 2-1 victory over West Ham with a good result against tough opposition in the form of Everton.

11:45.15 minutes to go for this Manchester United - Everton live! I'm ready, are you?

11:40. Everton have only won 1 game this season, having drawn 3 and losing 2.

11:39. They have also already conceded 9 goals from their opening 6 games this season; more than every team in the top 5 (Chelsea, City, Southampton, Swansea and Arsenal).

11:38. Manchester United have scored at least 2 goals in their last 3 matches in the league.

11:37. There has only been one goal-less draw between the two sides in the last 10 years.

11:36. Manchester United have scored 84 goals against Everton since the Premier League era began back in 1992, the most goals any team has scored against an opponent during this time.

11:35. Some interesting stats and facts ahead of the game, read this!

11:30. KEY PLAYER for Everton: Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian powerhouse striker will be looked at again today, as he hopes to improve his already impressive goal-scoring record against an inexperienced United back-line who have hardly played with each other. He'll be eager to latch onto through balls from the likes of McGeady and Besic, don't doubt him!

11:25. KEY PLAYER for Manchester United: Ángel di Maria. He has looked superb both on and off-the-ball in the early exchanges since he joined the club, and the Argentine will get the crowd up on their feet whenever they see him on the ball. He will be looked upon to feed the likes of Falcao and van Persie up-top today, as the 26-year-old has settled into life at Manchester with emphatic form; 2 goals and 2 assists in 4 matches already, for the man who has announced that he feels at home.

11:20. 40 minutes until the match kick's off, as the teams start their pre-match preparations onto the pitch for a light training warm-up.

11:15. So... what are your predictions for today's game? I hope it's an entertaining look, like it has been over the past years when these two sides have come up against each other. Everton played on Thursday night in Russia, so I'm not surprised to see the rotation from Martinez - United's attack is one of the best in Europe but their defence is easily exploited and The Toffees can take credit from this ahead of kick-off.

11:11. Aston Villa 0 Manchester City 2

11:10. Leicester 2 Burnley 2

11:09. Liverpool 2 West Brom 1

11:08. Swansea 2 Newcastle 2

11:07. Sunderland 3 Stoke 1

11:06. Hull 2 Crystal Palace 0

11:05. Didn't look the games yesterday? I got you. Next few comments; all the games from Saturday afternoon.

11:00. Is it pre-match reading time? I think so. Have a read of the match preview, by Callum Kenwright here.

Everton: Howard, Baines, Jagielka, Stones, Coleman, McCarthy, Barry, Besic, Naismith, McGeady and Lukaku. Subs - Joel, Gibson, Eto'o, Oviedo, Osman, Browning and Alcaraz.

Manchester United: de Gea, Shaw, Rojo, McNair, Rafael, Blind, di Maria, Valencia, Mata, Falcao and van Persie. Subs - Lindegaard, Thorpe, Blackett, Fletcher, Fellaini, Januzaj and Wilson.

10:50. CONFIRMED TEAM LINE-UPS NEXT.

10:45. Everton: Coleman, Distin and Pienaar all expected to return to the side, after being rested during midweek. McCarthy (doubtful), Mirallas (ankle) and Barkley (out for another 2 months).

10:40. Manchester United: Rooney out (3-match ban), Herrera (fractured rib), Young (groin), Smalling (hip), Evans (ankle), Jones, Carrick and Fellaini (all doubtful). Blackett is back from his suspension after his red card against Leicester, whilst 19-year-old centre-back Paddy McNair has already been told that he WILL start after his impressive debut against West Ham last week.

10:35. Injury news going into the game is as follows.

10:30. With that said, United have had a week's rest due to the fact that they are not involved in any European competition this season; whilst Everton had to work hard for a 1-1 draw against Krasnodar on Thursday night thanks to a goal from Samuel Eto'o.

10:25. Last week, Manchester United scraped through unscathed despite a red card given to captain Wayne Rooney for a rash challenge against West Ham - with Everton leaving it late to equalise against their Merseyside rivals Liverpool thanks to a super strike from defender Phil Jagielka.

10:20. Last season, it was The Toffees who won both fixtures in the end. A late goal from full-back Bryan Oviedo gave them a 1-0 win at Old Trafford, whilst goals from Baines and Mirallas gave them a 2-0 home victory in-front of the Goodison faithful back in April.

10:15. Neither United or Everton have started the season in the vein they would have hoped to, for different reasons. The hosts have struggled under new management, with Louis van Gaal unable to stop the evident defensive incapabilties against sides they would have hoped to beat; whilst Everton have been unable to seal out games which they should have won, and are currently doing their best to juggle Premier League and Europa League each week.

10:10. I will have confirmed line-ups for Manchester United - Everton game as soon as I get it, in today's first of 4 Premier League matches on-show. A London derby is among them, as Chelsea host Arsenal in a clash of the top teams in the league.

10:05. Today, I am covering the game at Old Trafford as Manchester United host Everton in an intriguing fixture which has been unpredictable over the past few years.

10:00. Hello again everyone! My name is Mosope Ominiyi, and I am presenting to you all another live commentary. I hope you will join me throughout the build-up, analysis and the commentary of live Manchester United - Everton today.