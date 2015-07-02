Atsu sets sights on opening his Premier League account

Christian Atsu has revealed he wants to open his Premier League account and impress with newly-promoted Bournemouth this season.

Atsu reported for his first pre-season training session later than most after international duty and the winger met up with his new team-mates and will be hoping to impress at his newest club. After spending last season on loan at Everton, Atsu failed to impress on Merseyside but a stint with the Premier League new-boys could propel him into the expectations set byThe Cherries.

Eager to impress on another loan spell

Atsu, on loan from Premier League champions Chelsea, spoke about his move to the south of England, saying the following: "Getting to a new club is not easy...You have to work really hard and make new friends which is also difficult, but I am trying. I think with Bournemouth, they're really friendly and their coaches are supportive. This season I am trying to work hard and get into the game, and to score my first Premier League goal."

The Ghanaian appeared just five times for The Toffees last season but is expected to feature more often for Bournemouth in their first ever campaign in England's top flight. As arguably the biggest signing for Bournemouth so far this summer, Atsu will be expected to perform well but believes he is surrounded by people to help him reach his full potential.

Time to reach his full potential

Atsu's aim is to improve on his spell with Everton because "last season wasn't that good" and will be eager for the 2015/16 Premier League campaign to finally get underway. Opening his account with Bournemouth will only give the 23-year-old more confidence under his new boss Eddie Howe - with many critics suggesting he needs a good run of form if he is ever truly going to manage to break into the Blues' side in the not-too-distant future.

Bournemouth kick off their debut season in the Premier League at home to Aston Villa on August 8th and Atsu's performances may be important in a bid to avoiding the dreaded drop.

Quotes' source: afcb.co.uk