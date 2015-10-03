Nottingham Forest 0-1 Hull City: Hernandez atones for penalty miss with goal in slender win

Abel Hernandez atoned for an earlier penalty miss as he gave Hull City a valuable 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest in a tight game in the Sky Bet Championship.

Following a timid start to the game by both sides Hull were the ones in the ascendancy as they were awarded a penalty half an hour in. However Hernandez fired it straight at 'keeper Dorus de Vries.

He made up for his miss however as following a Shaun Maloney corner, Sam Clucas saw his effort saved before Hernandez tapped in from close range to give the visitors the lead.

Two changes were made to the Forest side who drew with Huddersfield last weekend. Matt Mills returned to the starting XI along with Nelson Oliveira in place of Kelvin Wilson and Jamie Ward respectively,

Hull however only made one change, with Maloney coming in for Chuba Akpom, who had to settle for a place on the bench. Former Tigers player Jack Hobbs lined up alongside his former club for the hosts.

It was a timid start to the game with neither side wanting to venture forward, but the visitors started to press with Mohamed Diame and Hernandez heading tame efforts at Forest 'keeper de Vries within minutes of each other.

Forest's first real effort on goal came around 15 minutes in as Chris O'Grady fired a shot on goal, but it was easily held by Allan McGregor. Hull were on top of the opening proceedings. However the Hull stopper had to be on form to keep out Oliveira's effort.

Diame Hits Post

The Forest forward fired a long range effort after Maloney was caught in possession but the Scottish 'keeper was on hand to tip it away for a corner. The game was really livening up 20 minutes in as Hull were the next to attack, Diame hit a long range effort which hit the post.

O'Grady was next to try and break the deadlock as he was through on goal and one on one with McGregor, but the Hull man prevailed as he saved at his near post.

Penalty Miss

Huge moment of the game on the half hour mark as Maloney was brought down inside the area trying to latch on to Jake Livermore's ball, with referee Nigel Miller pointing to the spot. However Hernandez's penalty was saved by de Vries. A poor penalty from the Uruguayan straight at the 'keeper.

However Hernandez atoned for his error as he gave the visitors the lead. Following a Maloney corner, a melee ensued in the area before Hernandez was there to tap in on the goal line to give Hull arguably a deserved lead.

Open Second Half

Forest had the first real chance of the second half as Oliveira struck a long range effort which McGregor tipped round his post as Hull looked vulnerable despite leading.

Hull looked on top for the opening proceedings of the second half, but Forest were still in the game, O'Grady caught Hull out on the break but to the relief of Tigers fans he sliced his effort well wide

de Vries had to be alert as Michael Dawson got a foot to Maloney's corner , the Forest 'keeper saved the centre-back's effort with ease. Neither side were sitting on the fence in this game as the game remained open and for the taking.

Fesity End As Mills Sent Off

Henri Lansbury was next to have an effort on goal as his free kick went just wide of McGregor in the Hull goal. Forest were knocking on the door but Hull were even to the threat and cancelled the attack out.

Mills was sent off in the late stages due to a harsh challenge on substitute Akpom. The game was heating up as both sides were getting feisty and tempers flared.

Forest so nearly had an equalizer in injury time as substitute Tyler Walker had an effort on goal blocked and sent over the bar by Curtis Davies. They couldn't find an equalizer in six minutes of added time as Hull took an invaluable three points back to Humberside.