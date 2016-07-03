Bournemouth's Glenn Murray completes Brighton season-long loan deal

Championship side Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the signing of AFC Bournemouth striker Glenn Murray on a season-long loan deal.

The 32-year-old rejoins the Seagulls having spent three-and-a-half years at the club between 2008 and 2011, in which he scored 54 goals in 118 appearances before an infamous move to arch rivals Crystal Palace.

Murray allowed to leave after frustrating experience at Bournemouth

Murray’s time at with the Cherries has been largely dominated by substitute appearances, scoring just four times in 22 appearances in all competitions – albeit one of those goals ended up being the winner against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge back in December.

The January signing of Benik Afobe, the return from injury of Callum Wilson and now the recent signing of Lys Mousset means Murray has been surplus to requirements at the Vitality stadium and Brighton were quick to strike a deal to add to their depth of striking options.

Murray during his original spell at Brighton | Photo: Getty images

Murray’s success at rivals Palace will split opinion among Brighton faithful

Having signed from Oldham Athletic in January 2008, Murray became a cult hero at Brighton – scoring 22 times as Gus Poyet’s side won the Football League One title in 2011. However, following a disagreement with the Seagulls’ then coaching staff, Murray was allowed to leave upon the expiration of his contract – and joined Palace.

Murray’s first season at Selhurst Park was unsuccessful but one of his seven goals came in Brighton’s first competitive defeat at their new AMEX stadium – a 3-1 Palace win.

The striker’s second season with the Eagles was much more fruitful, scoring 30 league goals as Palace won promotion to the Premier League for the first time in nine years.

However, an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in the play-off semi-final against Brighton meant Murray was not able to appear until the following February. He was then loaned out to Championship side Reading before returning to Palace and became a key part of Alan Pardew’s side as the Eagles earned their highest ever Premier League finish in 2015.

Murray could make his second debut for the club when Brighton travel to Derby County on Saturday 6 August.