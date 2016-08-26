Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool: Predicted XI for the Lilywhites

After one win and one draw to start the season off, Mauricio Pochettino will more than likely not make more than one or two changes to the team as he is seeking the same kind of consistency that the Tottenham Hotspur team had last season, which ultimately helped the Lilywhites secure a place in the Champions League among Europes elite.

Solid goalkeeper and defence

Pochettino will be forced to field Dutch goalkeeper Michel Vorm in this clash as captain Hugo Lloris is sidelined with an injury he sustained during the opening game of the season at Everton.

Ahead of Vorm will most likely be the regular Spurs back four consisting of: Kyle Walker, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose. With this defence playing the majority of Tottenham’s game’s last season, they earned themselves the accolade of the joint best defence in the league along with Manchester United.

This defence offers everything, pace down the wings with Walker and Rose, aerial prowess with Alderweireld, who scored three headers last season, and Vertonghen with tactical awareness and superb defensive skills.

Double pivot expected once again

Due to suspensions and lack of squad depth, Pochettino will once again play both Eric Dier and new boy Victor Wanyama in a deep-lying double pivot. This partnership of midfielders has been played in both of the opening games of the season, only conceding one and scoring one in the process, thanks to a Wanyama winner again Crystal Palace last week.

This pairing will be crucial in neutering Liverpool's deadly Brazilian attackers, Roberto Firmino and Phillipe Coutinho. Neither Dier nor Wanyama will allow such creative players any time on the ball as Spurs deploy the same high-pressing style of football that they did last season.

Deadly attacking force

During Tottenham’s first home game of the new campaign, many fans were annoyed and fed up with Christian Eriksen’s lack of good performances. This has led many to believe that spurs will shuffle around their attacking midfield trio to facilitate Dele Alli, potentially to the expense of the Danish superstar. It is expected that Pochettino will choose the attacking trio of; Erik Lamela, Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

During the game against Crystal Palace, Kane played a deeper role than he normally does, sliding back into a number 10 position just behind the striker, Vincent Janssen. This allows both the English and Dutch internationals to play free roles, occasionally switching positions, where Kane becomes the main striker, much like what we saw of him last season.

Stand alone striker

After a fiery start from Vincent Janssen on both his first and second Premier League games, Pochettino will almost definitely once again start the ex-AZ Alkmaar man.

Janssen came so close to a special debut goal, as he was played in by Dele Alli. Unfortunately, it fell to the strikers weaker right foot and it was put just wide. However, this showed the strikers determination and drive because even after this event, he ran his heart out to the extent that he fell to the floor in exhaustion once the final whistle was blown.

However, Janssen will be given the opportunity to drop back if he chooses and harry Kane to lead the line, with his Premier League experience and deadly finishing as he showed last season.