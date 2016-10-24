Harry Arter defends Sissoko after elbow

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter believes that the FA should not impose a ban on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko for elbowing him during the intriguing 0-0 draw at Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Mauricio Pochettino's North London giants were held to a 0-0 draw by Eddie Howe's Cherries, who seemingly held their own against a potential title-contending outfit. The draw was certainly a really encouraging one for Bournemouth, but kept Spurs unbeaten in the Premier League.

Arter plays down incident

Arter, currently 26 years old, was involved in an altercation with the French star during the game, as replays showed it was a result of Sissoko elbowing Arter, who was trying to win the ball back.

The Englishman told that Sissoko did tell him after the game that he did end up elbowing him, but he didn't do it on purpose and it was only an accident. Arter also said that his French counterpart doesn't 'seem to be that kind of a player' and reiterated that it was only an accident.

The altercation led between the players led to a commotion between the two sets of player on the pitch. Although, referee Craig Pawson didn't punish Sissoko but the former Newcastle United star, who joined Tottenham this past summer on deadline day, could still be at the receiving end of a ban.

Cherries showing signs of improvement

Bournemouth, who are now up to tenth in the Premier League table, extended an unbeaten run of their own to four games, which started after a 4-0 trouncing at the Etihad at the hands of Manchester City.

The draw proved why Bournemouth can hold their own against the best sides of the division and how far the Cherries have come under Eddie Howe, as they stifled Spurs into not conceding a single clear-cut opportunity to find the back of the net.

Howe's men could see them extending their impressive run further when they take on Aitor Karanka's Middlesbrough on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.