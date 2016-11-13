Bournemouth target Carrillo fuels transfer talk

Benfica star Andre Carrillo, who has drawn links with a move to Bournemouth, has revealed in a recent interview that he dreams of plying his trade in the Premier League someday.

The 25-year-old, who is a striker by trade but can also play on the right or the left flank, has failed to be a regular for the Portuguese after having sealed a controversial move from rivals Sporting Lisbon this past summer.

Premier League football suits Carrillo

The interview, which took place in Peru during the ongoing international break, was later picked up by Portuguese daily O Jogo. Carrillo was quoted as saying: “The English. It’s the league that attracts me most, the one I like most, where I think my football suits best.”

O Jogo had an full-paged article about Carrillo, whom they linked to the Premier League in it. They reported that the duo of Leicester City and Bournemouth have already attempted to sign the Peruvian before the end of the previous season.

The daily also reported that West Brom and London side West Ham were also tracking the midfielder, but couldn't go as far in the race as the Cherries and the reigning Premier League champions.

A quality signing?

While Carrillo has struggled to seek enough time on the pitch to prove everyone of his true credentials, but his inability to start would certainly put some questions over whether he is fit enough for the Premier League or not.

Leicester have reportedly scouted the talented forward already and can well be dubbed as 'favorites' to sign him, but Bournemouth aren't far from having a go at making an attempt at signing Carrillo, who will certainly add more pace and acceleration to a side that thrives on energy up front.

He has scored only once this season, after being used as a central midfielder or on the right by manager Rui Vitoria this season. Carrillo joined Benfica for free this past summer, after he signed a contract with the Eagles four months before his contract expiry at Sporting Lisbon.