Josh Sheehan, the Wales U21 international currently on loan to fellow Welsh outfit Newport County, was met with bundles of praise by County boss Graham Westley after a great start to his time at Rodney Parade Sheehan.

Newport has seen a host of young Swansea City players arrive there on loan over the past few years with the likes of James Loveridge and Scott Tancock - who were at the time academy hot prospects - head east.

Young full-back Curtis Obeng also saw a spell there in 2014 but all three players have since returned to Swansea to be released. Oli McBurnie on the other hand is one that has been on loan and is still with the Swans, he was loved by the Newport fans after scoring a 23-minute hat-track after coming off the bench on his debut for the EFL League Two club.

But Sheehan has hit the ground running so far and has started turning heads, none least of his current manager Graham Westley

"There's a hell of a player"

After the Exciles' 2-0 win over Carlisle on the weekend Westley was quick to direct credit in direction of the former Swansea U21's captain saying "there's a hell of a player in the making there." Speaking about Llanelli born Sheehan after his second-minute opener, Westley also added "he's got incredible ability, incredible energy", evidence by his three goals in just four games.

"The next Aaron Ramsey"

The Newport manager Westly, speaking after only just over a month in charge of the Ironsiders stated "When I came here people said to me he was seen at one stage as being the next Aaron Ramsey and you can see why."

Talking post-match to the South Wales Argus, Westley went on to add "He's got bite and appertite out of possession and he's scroing goals and making a difference to games."

Sheehan, who has been at Swansea City since the age of 10, was rewarded for his performance after being selected in the EFL Team Of The Week. Unless an agreement is met, the young Jack will return to his parent club in January, until then he will continue the task of getting Newport off the bottom of League Two after a below-par start of the season, seeing them pick up 14 points from 15 games.